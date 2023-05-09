The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

House of the Week | Enjoy a walk to the lake from home

VH
By Vanessa Hayden
Updated May 10 2023 - 11:37am, first published May 9 2023 - 10:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the Week | Wirlinga

You can walk down to the Lake Hume foreshore via a private track off your back yard at this week's House of the Week in Wirlinga. Listed with Stanley and Martin.
You can walk down to the Lake Hume foreshore via a private track off your back yard at this week's House of the Week in Wirlinga. Listed with Stanley and Martin.

4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR + separate studio

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VH

Vanessa Hayden

Features and Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.