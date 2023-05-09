House of the Week | Enjoy a walk to the lake from home

4 BED | 2 BATH | 3 CAR + separate studio
Nature on your doorstep and views to Lake Hume is what this week's House of the Week offers.
"This home will make a lasting impression on a buyer seeking peace and privacy," said Stanley and Martin's Steve Martin.
"What will really appeal to someone is the private, direct access to common land behind the home that takes you down to the foreshore."
Spread over two acres - and suitable for someone with their own horse or two - this Wirlinga home is surrounded by glorious gardens and in an elevated position which captures the views.
"It offers a perfect family environment for someone looking for a rural lifestyle without the long drive to a city centre.
"In 10 minutes you'll be in Thurgoona and a few more and you're in Albury," said Steve.
A spacious four bedroom home, with a study/fifth bedroom, there is also a separate guest studio which has a bathroom and air-conditioning - ideal as a parents retreat, art space or a potential set up for b&b style accommodation. Two of the bedrooms have sliding door access to the back balcony.
The main home has a well-appointed kitchen with a six burner gas stove, dishwasher and breakfast bar.
The family room/meals area adjoins the kitchen and offers sliding door access to the elevated, outdoor deck.
A second living area has combustion heating and the main family bathroom is spacious with a beautiful with claw foot tub.
The home enjoys year round comfort with ducted heating, ducted cooling and ceiling fans.
Outdoors there's a stunning in-ground pool, a lock up double garage with an adjoining single carport, an abundance of water storage tanks and access to the Mandalay Water Scheme.
A gazebo is nestled in the garden and ready for picnics with the kids or grandkids.
"This is an outstanding setting," said Steve.
"Around the house and gardens there are plenty of places to relax and soak up the atmosphere among very well established trees.
"The separate studio will be a great little space for a hobby space, a space for older children or for overnight guests."
Another feature is a multi-purpose room which has plantation shutters and is located off the kitchen. This room could be utilised as extra bedroom, living space library, home cinema or craft room.
The property is surrounded by similar sized, lifestyle allotments and there is a daily school bus service into Albury.
