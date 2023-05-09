The Border Mail
North Albury launches its own junior girl Auskick program

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
North Albury junior girls Auskick coach Nick McDonald with his players last Saturday at Alexandra Park. Picture by Mark Jesser
North Albury has launched an under-7 to under-12 girls Auskick to help cater for the growing popularity of Australian rules among young females on the Border.

