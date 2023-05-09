North Albury has launched an under-7 to under-12 girls Auskick to help cater for the growing popularity of Australian rules among young females on the Border.
Nick McDonald has been appointed coach of the side with Hopper premiership players Dan Leslie and Mark Hilton co-presidents of the North Albury Auskick program.
McDonald said the girls trained and played with the boys last year but struggled to get involved during matches.
"I put my hand up to organise it with the help of Dan and Mark, we have been able to get it up and running," McDonald said
"Last year my daughter was playing and it was a mixed competition with only four girls participating.
"The girls loved the training side but when it came to playing, they were sort of hanging back and not getting involved.
"The girls were just a bit timid as the boys were ripping in.
"So over the off-season we decided to try to launch a girls Auskick and so far so good.
"We were hoping initially to get 20 plus girls to participate and make it worthwhile and we had 24 a couple of Saturday's ago.
"So it is something that is growing in popularity and it seems the girls really enjoy playing against each other and not having to compete against the boys like last year.
"The more the merrier and if anybody is interested in joining us, feel free to come down to training one Saturday morning and have a chat about how you can become involved."
The Auskick program runs from 9-10.30am on Saturday mornings at Alexandra Park.
"The girls train each Saturday morning for 45-minutes before having an intra-club match for the same amount of time," he said.
"The club bought interchangeable jumpers which are teal on one side and pink on the other.
"So all the girls have their own jumper and then we split them up into two groups after training and have a scratch match."
With the Hoppers now having more than enough for a side, McDonald would ideally like to start playing matches against other clubs in the not too distant future.
"Ideally we want to get as many girls involved as possible and have a girls competition against other clubs," he said.
"I know Jindera has got quite a few girls involved in its Auskick program, so the plan is to organise a game against them at some stage this season.
"I haven't contacted neighbouring clubs Albury or Lavington yet to see if they are doing anything similar.
"But hopefully it is something that all clubs can grow in the future.
"We have been pleasantly surprised by how many girls have become involved so far this year and anyone is welcome to join us."
