The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment
What's on

The Scots School Albury presents epic production of Shrek The Musical

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated May 10 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Scots School Albury students Tegan Forge (Human Fiona) and Daniel Steer (Shrek) in Shrek The Musical, which opened on Wednesday. Pictures supplied by The Scots School Albury
The Scots School Albury students Tegan Forge (Human Fiona) and Daniel Steer (Shrek) in Shrek The Musical, which opened on Wednesday. Pictures supplied by The Scots School Albury

AN epic production of a modern-day fairy tale successfully premiered on the Border on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.