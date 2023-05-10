AN epic production of a modern-day fairy tale successfully premiered on the Border on Wednesday.
The Scots School Albury opened Shrek The Musical at the school on Wednesday morning for school and community groups.
The audience feedback was enthusiastic as young and old joined in on cue.
Shrek The Musical director Catriona Byles said there was a great response from the audience.
"They were singing and dancing in their seats, which was the plan!" she said.
"There were lots of laughs and some big cheers.
"There were opportunities for audience participation and they joined in with great gusto!"
About 170 Scots School students from Years 5 to 12 were involved in the production as well as about 30 adults.
Lead performers were Daniel Steer (Shrek); Tegan Forge (Human Fiona); Amelie Pimlott (Ogre Fiona); Sam Scott (Lord Farquaad) and Tom Jurevics (Donkey).
The Scots School Albury will present Shrek The Musical again on Friday night and twice on Saturday.
Ms Byles said Shrek The Musical was a good choice in production for the school this year.
She said roles were chosen last year and students had been rehearsing weekly all year with some extra rehearsals recently.
"It has a wide variety of roles to suit a very large cast," Ms Byles said.
"It's a fairy tale story about overcoming the odds, finding love and finding your tribe."
The Scots School Albury Japanese teacher Jacqui Salinger was tasked with costumes and make-up for the exquisite production.
The musical has music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire.
It is based on the 2001 DreamWorks Animation film Shrek, along with elements of its sequels: Shrek 2, Shrek Forever After and William Steig's 1990 book Shrek!
The musical had its professional Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric at the start of 2020 before touring Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne and the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane.
Shrek The Musical runs at The Scots School Albury on Friday at 7pm and Saturday at 2pm and 7pm.
