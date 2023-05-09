Morris medal fancy Angus Baker is optimistic he can recover in time from a fractured finger to play in Wodonga's next match on May 27.
Baker sent a huge scare through the Bulldogs camp after he fractured his finger in a marking contest during the third term against Myrtleford last weekend.
"I went straight to the Wodonga hospital because the bone went straight through the skin," Baker said.
"I just went for a mark and looked at my hand and my middle finger on my left hand was bent with the bone sticking out.
"I underwent a local anesthetic and the doctor popped the bone back in.
"I got back home to Canberra and went to the hospital there on Sunday.
"I stayed overnight and had surgery on the finger on Monday."
The Bulldogs have started the season in scintillating fashion to sit on top of the ladder with a 5-0 record.
They have the bye this week, followed by interleague which could prove to be a silver lining ahead of a crucial clash with fourth-placed Wangaratta Rovers.
Baker said the surgery went as well as expected.
"The surgeon was optimistic that it went as well as it could," he said.
"There is no ligament damage and gave the finger a thorough clean to reduce any chance of infection.
"Now I just have to wear a cast.
"We have got three weeks off until our next game and I'm pretty optimistic I could be back playing by then."
Baker has been in terrific touch in the early rounds after relishing a switch from half-back to the midfield this season.
The Bulldogs ace is equal second in the competition for the most disposals and top-ten in marks, tackles and inside-50s.
It would be no surprise to see Baker on top of the leaderboard after five rounds on Morris medal night.
"I think spending a bit more time in the midfield has enabled me to get my hands on the ball a lot more compared to playing across half-back," he said.
"I also enjoy the challenge of resting forward and trying to have an impact on the scoreboard as well.
"My pre-season was similar to the previous year.
"But just playing in a side this year that has a bit more confidence, especially the younger players helps everyone.
"Some of the younger guys like Josh Mathey and Kade Mimmo have taken their game to another level and are growing in confidence.
"They are young but have got heaps of talent and are not afraid to play on some of the competitions biggest names.
"I think we boast a lot more depth this year and we are playing a team orientated brand of football.
"But we are not getting ahead of ourselves and are fully aware our next three matches are against sides expected to progress deep into September.
"Internally, we know we still have got a long way to go to match the heavyweights of the competition.
"We expect to get a truer indication of where we are at as a side after we play Wangaratta Rovers, Albury and Yarrawonga."
Baker said he was keen to play interleague later this month before his injury setback.
"I was keen to play for sure," he said.
