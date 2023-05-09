WHILE The Crystal Palace may ring a bell, the full story behind the iconic building remains less well known.
The Crystal Palace dominated the south London skyline for 80 years until its destruction by fire in 1936.
The masterpiece by Joseph Paxton was the largest iron and glass building ever built.
Originally designed for the Great Exhibition of 1851 in Hyde Park, it was later taken to Sydenham to be rebuilt.
The Arts Society lecturer Ian Gledhill will present a talk, The Story of The Crystal Palace, in Wodonga on Monday night.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Hosted by the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) - Murray River, the lecture will delve into the history of the Great Exhibition and the building that housed it, as well as their ongoing artistic legacy.
Mr Gledhill has had a varied career, from designing underground railways as an engineer for London Transport, to appearing in pantomime with English actor Julian Clary.
He had also worked in travel and tourism, music publishing, television and theatre, where he had been an actor, director, set designer, stage manager and opera translator.
The lecture will run at the Butter Factory Theatre from 6pm for a 6.30pm start.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.