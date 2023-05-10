The Border Mail
Home/Community/Your News

The distinctive bandy bandy snake

By Merlin Tzaros
May 10 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The common bandy bandy is a master of bluffing its way out of a tricky situation with an impressive visual display. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)
The common bandy bandy is a master of bluffing its way out of a tricky situation with an impressive visual display. Picture by Chris Tzaros (Birds Bush and Beyond)

The bandy bandy is a predatory snake that sits one step up the food chain than its blind snake counterpart, feeding almost exclusively on blind snake species, sometimes consuming individuals as long as themselves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.