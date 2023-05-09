After working in restaurants for many years, a Wodonga couple have made their dreams of starting their own business a reality.
Wodonga's Zhichun Lin and Peina Yang have combined their experience in the hospitality industry to open Sushi Station 3690 in Junction Place.
The eatery, which specialises in freshly-made sushi, Asian cuisine and bubble tea, has set up in one of the vacant carriages in Sidings Park, next to Wodonga's Gum Tree Pies store.
Mr Lin spent seven years as a chef in the former Zhuzi Asian restaurant at Albury's SS and A Club, before moving to a Border sushi eatery to add more another string to his bow.
"It will just be Peina and I to start, so it will be a family business," he said.
"It's always been a dream to have our own business. After COVID, it's been really hard for places to get staff, so we can do this by ourselves."
Ms Yang has experience in sushi restaurants and was a supervisor at bubble tea store in Melbourne before she moved to the Border.
They will also offer a range of milk and fruit teas, sparkling sodas and frappes.
"There's a kids play area nearby and lots of people walking through, so hopefully we'll be pretty busy," Mr Lin said.
"We'll have more undercover seating in the next couple of weeks as well. There's lots of space, which is great.
"If families are coming here, the kids can have sushi and they can have more choice, because it's only pies at the moment.
"We're doing the packs with our sushi, which we hope go well.
"Everything is made fresh every morning, we're not keeping anything overnight.
"We will sell some hot food as well like spring rolls and a different special dish each day."
Mr Lin said the name for the business was inspired by the railway links to the site and a nod to Wodonga with the inclusion of its postcode.
"I couldn't register Sushi Station because someone in Melbourne already had, so I put the 3690 on for Wodonga. Maybe later if I get a store in Albury I could do another one with 2640," he said.
The business will open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm.
"We're closed Sundays and public holidays so we can have some family time," Mr Lin said.
"We'll keep the hours like this in winter, but in summer we might look to extend our hours on Thursdays and Fridays."
