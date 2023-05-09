A car reported stolen from a home at Beechworth on Saturday, May 6, has been found burnt out near a park in Lavington three days later.
Fire and Rescue NSW arrived on the scene at 3.20am on May 9 after reports of a car fire on Wagga Road, near Melrose Park.
The white Subaru Forester was extinguished by one crew in 20 minutes before the scene was handed over to police.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District commenced an investigation, with checks revealing the vehicle was reported stolen from an address on Stanley Road, Beechworth, Victoria, between Friday May 5 and Saturday May 6," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.