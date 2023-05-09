The Border Mail
Albury police investigating stolen car burnt out near Melrose Park

By Beau Greenway
Updated May 9 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:45pm
A Subaru Forester reported missing from Beechworth was burnt out near Melrose Park in Lavington during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser
A car reported stolen from a home at Beechworth on Saturday, May 6, has been found burnt out near a park in Lavington three days later.

