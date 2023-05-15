A Wodonga man who turned to drugs after injuries ended his "football dream" has been jailed for at least four years over a stabbing on a Wodonga nature strip.
Kade Jade Bartel was lucky, County Court Judge Elizabeth Gaynor said, that he was not looking at a much longer sentence given the injuries he inflicted on his victim very easily could have resulted in a manslaughter or murder charge.
The court heard the visit was motivated by a dispute between one of the men at the property and Border drug dealer Jasmine Wilson.
The County Court was told that Bartel had been using the drug "ice" for three days in the lead-up to that morning.
When asked "what about", Carroll replied "You wanna **ck Jaz over'.
A fight then ensued in which the younger man from the address was stabbed as he attempted to protect his brother.
Bartel was thrusting a knife toward the victim as he attempted to back away, but tripped over a gutter. As the man then tried to get up, Bartel plunged the knife once into his torso leaving his victim bleeding heavily on the naturestrip.
He was taken by paramedics to Albury hospital in a critical condition. At one point he stopped breathing and had to be revived before he was taken into emergency surgery to repair his liver which had been severed. He was placed in an induced coma for a number of days and spent 14 days in the intensive care unit.
Bartel has remained in custody since his arrest three days after the stabbing, and appeared for sentence on charges of recklessly causing serious injury, theft of a motor vehicle and affray.
The court was told he had moved from Wodonga to the Northern Territory to play football at the age of 21 before he eventually suffered a serious knee injury that required strong pain medication. He developed an addiction to morphine-based medications and, when access to that was cut off, he turned to heroin and lost his job, having stolen from his employer to support his drug habit.
By the time he returned to Wodonga, Judge Gaynor said, he began to use the drug ice and was "an entrenched" drug addict.
She said Bartel had benefitted from his jail time in that he had been able to get off drugs and become a productive prisoner.
I've got no doubt you had stars in your eyes and you were going to go for the AFL and all that sort of thing ... and your life came to a grinding halt.- County Court Judge Elizabeth Gaynor
"His problem's gong to be when he gets back with all his old mates. Not one of whom will say to him, 'G'day Kade, good to see you. Hear you're trying to give it away, hear you're giving up the drugs. I'm just gunna have a quiet ice pipe here, I'm not going to offer you any'," she said.
"You know, that's going to be his big problem."
She told the court it was not the first time as a judge that she had heard the story of a football dream turned sour.
"You don't come to this court as a unique proposition," she told Bartel. "I've got no doubt you had stars in your eyes and you were going to go for the AFL and all that sort of thing ... and your life came to a grinding halt ...
"The big break ... it all went wrong. And once that dream was gone it was just drugs."
Bartel was sentenced to six years in jail, with a minimum term of four years.
