Kade Bartel sentenced for stabbing of man in Wigelia Court, Wodonga

By Wodonga County Court
May 16 2023 - 5:00am
Kade Bartel, above left, has been jailed over a stabbing in Wodonga that left a man fighting for life. Bartel has been in non-stop trouble, a judge said, since getting hooked on drugs at the age of 25. He faced firearms charges after a siege in 2016 at a home on the Kiewa Valley Highway, above right.
A Wodonga man who turned to drugs after injuries ended his "football dream" has been jailed for at least four years over a stabbing on a Wodonga nature strip.

