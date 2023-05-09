ALBURY MP Justin Clancy is now the NSW Opposition's Shadow Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education.
The role was announced on Tuesday May 9, 2023 by the leader of the Opposition and the NSW Liberal Party Mark Speakman who unveiled his entire shadow ministry after last week flagging major roles.
Mr Clancy, who was Parliamentary Secretary for Health in the Coalition government ousted in March, is excited about his new position.
"I'm looking forward to it, it ties in with my passion for small business and manufacturing and for continuing education," Mr Clancy said.
He spoke to the Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Minister Tim Crankanthorp on May 9 as parliament resumed for the first time since Labor was elected to the treasury benches.
"I said to him that I wanted to engage constructively with government," Mr Clancy said.
The Albury MP added he was keen to see a federal-state agreement, signed to provide 120,000 fee-free places in TAFE and vocational and education and training, unfold through 2023.
Mr Clancy said it was pleasing that 65,000 places had already been filled and he would welcome the deal continuing beyond its 12-month timeframe.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Also on May 9, Mr Clancy joined other Lower House MPs in being sworn in for the new parliamentary term.
The same process also unfolded in the Upper House where former Albury deputy mayor Amanda Cohn sat for the first time as a Greens MLC.
Dr Cohn is her party's spokesperson for health, LGBTIQA+, youth, local government, emergency services, air quality, waste, sport and recreation and Central West, western NSW and the Riverina Murray areas.
Her maiden speech to parliament will be on May 31, 2023.
Former Albury youth mayor and past Greens candidate Eli Davern is one of her two staff, filling the role of media and communications adviser.
May 9, 2023 also saw Riverina MLC Wes Fang complete his term as deputy president of the Upper House with his fellow National Ben Franklin the new president and One Nation MP Rod Roberts the fresh deputy.
