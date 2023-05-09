Leanne Johnson can almost taste it now.
The wonderful aroma of roast beef, roast potato, pumpkin and peas served with lashings of love to people who need it the most.
The Carevan CEO was beside herself when she learned of the meaty donation on its way to the foundation thanks to the generosity of local livestock agent David Hill.
Mr Hill was quick to purchase one of the charity steers up for auction at last Thursday's store cattle sale at Barnawartha saleyards.
He paid a whopping $4000 for the animal to support the mental health and suicide prevention initiative by Albury livestock teams from Elders and Paull & Scollard Nutrien.
Mr Hill and his wife Suella knew immediately where they wanted it to go after meeting Ms Johnson and hearing about the work of Carevan some 18 months ago.
John McPhee (Ascot Meats) processed the beast and Lochy Altmeier (Locky's Countryside Meats at Albury) cut it up free of charge.
The donation equates to about $6000 worth of meat, which will keep Carevan going for about three months, according to Ms Johnson.
"We are totally blown away - it's like winning the lottery," she said on Tuesday.
"This is just such a worthwhile donation for us; and now that we are working with so many schools there is bigger demand."
Ms Johnson acknowledged that with so many people "feeling the pinch" of the cost of living, there was little doubt meat was a precious commodity.
"There will be many different cuts - from roasts to sausages, mince and brisket, which will all be so hearty and warm," she said.
"But it's the roast that stands out to me most!"
Ms Johnson explained she was looking forward to cooking up a good old-fashioned roast dinner for one group of older men particularly.
"We were going to do a roast for Anzac Day but it was just too dear so we did meat loaf instead," she said.
"To be able to serve up roasts and steak is something we just wouldn't be able to do ourselves because of the ridiculous prices."
Mr Hill said it was wonderful to know the steer he purchased would feed a lot of people in need.
He was quick to support the May 4 charity auction because Elders and Paull & Scollard Nutrien got behind his fundraising walk for the Leukaemia Foundation in 2022, which raised over $100,000.
The walk was in honour of his great niece, three-year-old Billie Grace Richards.
Giving back to the community is something Mr and Mrs Hill value.
And Ms Johnson is very thankful that's the case.
"How good is it that we will be able to serve up a roast with all the trimmings," she said.
"We can certainly buy the mint sauce!"
