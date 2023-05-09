A Lavington man who put his hands around his partner's face before squeezing has been jailed again, but like the previous time he avoided a cell.
Ben William Stott was handed a nine-month sentence when he fronted Albury Local Court on Tuesday, May 9, having pleaded guilty to common assault.
He will serve his time in the community through an intensive corrections order, under which he must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
Stott was placed on a similar order in November, 2019.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said Stott's clean record since demonstrated that order had to some extent aided the 35-year-old's rehabilitation.
Given the nature of his offending, magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered Stott complete a men's behavioural change program - should he be accepted - and, subject to his victim's agreement, undergo couples counselling.
The incident over which Stott was charged took place on February 16.
The court was told that Stott's partner of 12 years was in the kitchen cooking dinner about 6.30pm as her two young children slept in a nearby bedroom.
Stott then came out of his room and shouted: "I'm so sick of your s---, I'm tired of being cooped-up in this room".
His partner moved into the corner of the kitchen and turned around to face him.
Police said Stott then put both his hands around her face "and began applying pressure to her face".
"At least one of the accused's fingers dug into the victim's right eye, causing the victim pain."
The victim's third, oldest child heard "the commotion" and came out to find her mother "crying, with marks on her face and eye".
The victim went to a neighbour's home "for assistance with protection" and to phone triple zero.
"The accused approached the neighbour's house and began kicking and bashing on the front door, yelling out to the victim to come out of the house so they could work through things."
But she remained inside until the situation calmed down.
