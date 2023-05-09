It should come as no surprise that Ethan Hanrahan has quickly made himself feel at home playing senior football for CDHBU.
The 17-year-old Corowa High School student rejoined his junior club in the summer after two years with Corowa-Rutherglen and has impressed coach Kyle Docherty over the opening four rounds of the Hume League season.
Hanrahan's two aunts are heavily involved in the club where his grandfather - who went on to be president - and father both played before him.
"They've welcomed me that well, with open arms," Hanrahan said.
"It's been amazing. I used to play juniors there before going into Corowa and I've got heaps of family and I know heaps of people so I'm really comfortable there.
"We've started pretty well and we've obviously got a bit of momentum.
"Being 4-0 is always a good start and I'm looking forward to the next few weeks, coming up to the likes of Howlong, because we're starting to gel really well."
Hanrahan came into 2023 off the back of a rollercoaster season.
"I came into Corowa when I was top age 14s, progressed through the AWJFL ranks and then played U18s last year when we just missed out on winning the grand final," he explained.
"We had a really good side at Corowa. We had to win our last four games to make finals and then we made it all the way to the grannie and lost by four points.
"I'll probably never be part of something like that again.
"I broke my wrist at the start of the year and only came back when we needed to win those four games.
"We had to beat second place with four games left, which was Rovers, kept winning, played off against Myrtleford in the last round, whoever won that went into the finals, we beat them by three points and then beating Albury in the prelim by one point, stuff like that was just crazy."
Hanrahan made no attempt to sugar-coat his footballing skill set but vowed to meet the challenge of senior Hume League footy.
"I'm not the most athletic bloke," he admitted.
"I've got a bit of pace, I guess, but I can't really jump.
"But my composure is definitely what I pride myself on in my game and I think taking it to that senior level and testing it against a quicker pace and bigger bodies trying to hit you, it's been a really good challenge.
"It is definitely different to juniors and the game style is different as well.
"In the O and M 18s, it might have been a bit more free-flowing whereas I've got to win my own ball now a lot more than I've had to in the past.
"That's a really good change for me because that's definitely an aspect I have to work on in my game. I get a lot of cheap ball and like to use it a bit but winning my own ball is definitely going to take me to another level."
Docherty has been delighted with how Hanrahan's handled the step up so far.
"Ethan's confidence with ball in hand and just how clean he is, they're the two things that separate him from others and that's why he's playing really well," Docherty said.
"He's played all over the ground - forward, mid and back - and he's got the ability to find space and to hit targets that surprise you sometimes.
"He's a young, confident player who gives us a lift when we need it and he's working on his defensive game.
"For a 17-year-old, he's stepped up to play against men and he's done really well."
Hanrahan is simply happy to play his role for the team.
"I played a little bit of forward but predominantly down back and swapping on-ball when they need me," he said.
"Back flank is definitely the spot I like to play the most and playing back there with the likes of Mick Collins and 'Doc' himself, learning off those guys has just been amazing.
"The challenge coming up against some of the competition's big hitters is going to be unreal.
"Hitting up Howlong first in a couple of weeks, against the likes of Jarred Lane and Matt Wilson, who I played at Corowa with, I'm really looking forward to that and then the likes of Osborne is really going to show me and the boys where we're at."
CHDBU, second behind Osborne on percentage, visit Murray Magpies on Saturday.
