THE Border's Coalition MPs are upset at a lack of specific regional spending in the federal budget, while Independent MP Helen Haines described the financial blueprint as "restrained".
Farrer MP Sussan Ley and Wodonga-based senator Bridget McKenzie were disappointed at Treasurer Jim Chalmers' approach to country communities.
"What we see in this budget is a huge delay in rolling out any dollars for important regional development projects," Ms Ley said.
"Albury-Wodonga's Regional Deal is also now dead in the water.
"After so much work was spent putting it together, the new government has chopped it off at the knees.
"Labor's election commitments for Farrer are not listed but I will be watching closely to make sure the new urgent care clinic promised for Albury arrives as soon as possible."
Senator McKenzie said: "I think it's an incredibly disappointing budget for those of us who live outside capital cities."
She cited no announcement of new regional investment programs and fuel excise increases, which she said would hit trucking companies and be passed on via consumer goods price rises, as particular concerns.
"Labor seems fiercely driven to doom Australia to a slow and painful recovery by cutting critical capital spending instead of addressing structural issues in their budget," Senator McKenzie said.
Dr Haines said of the 2023-24 government budget: "If I was to describe it in a word, I would say 'restrained'.
"We haven't seen any ground-breaking changes in direction, we haven't seen any big shiny ideas which you sometimes see in a budget."
Dr Haines welcomed plans to provide low interest loans to help with home energy efficiency measures such as double glazing and solar panels and a move to fund extension officers to assist farmers navigate carbon markets.
"Extension officers have historically guided farmers during times of change, and it is about time the government has come to the table to modernise their role for the agricultural sector of the future," Dr Haines said, noting she has been pushing for such assistance over months.
"I have had many conversations with Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and I am glad he has worked with me so constructively.
"I'm pleased the government has backed my policy in this budget. I want to thank the organisations that have fought for this alongside me, including the National Farmers Federation, Farmers for Climate Action and local Indi farmers."
However, Dr Haines said the government was still failing to tackle housing supply issues and there was a lack of funding for infrastructure works.
"The budget includes measures to help people get into home ownership, which I support, but in many towns in Indi there are just no houses to buy," she said.
"These measures won't be effective without first addressing supply issues."
Dr Haines was pleased that payment levels for those on JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, Austudy and other income support payments would increase along with more support for those unemployed aged 55 and above.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I welcome all of those things," Dr Haines said.
"I'm happy that they're there, but I guess the reality is they're still below what the Australian Council of Social Service and other sector leaders have called for and there will still be thousands of people in Indi living below the poverty line."
Dr Haines also said 30,000 patients in Indi would benefit from the tripling of the bulk billing incentive.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.