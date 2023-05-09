A case involving an Albury teenager charged with the stabbing death of his half-brother has been briefly mentioned in Albury Local Court.
Glenn Bruce Dutton was not required to appear before magistrate Sally McLaughlin on Tuesday, May 9, and was also excused from the next mention of his matter.
Dutton, 18, is accused of stabbing Isaac Morgan-Wise in a Crisp Street, Albury, home on the evening of November 13.
Mr Morgan-Wise died in Albury hospital early the next morning after undergoing emergency surgery.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Aaron Thomas told the court the murder charge was "not yet ready to be certified".
Mr Thomas said that "given the nature of the charge" there was "a degree of complexity" involved in the matter.
He and defence lawyer Dominique Lardner asked that Dutton's case be adjourned to June 13.
"I just ask that Mr Dutton be excused on the next occasion," Ms Lardner said.
