Gig Guide: What's happening on the Border and North East

MAY
12
CDP Kids presents Are We There Yet?, The Cube Wodonga, 11am and 1pm
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
13
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7.30pm
Murray Concert Choir - Hallelujah - A Selection of Gospel and Spiritual Songs, St Matthew's Albury, 7.30pm
14
Murray Concert Choir - Hallelujah - A Selection of Gospel and Spiritual Songs, St John's Wodonga, 2.30pm
18
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
19
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
20
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 2pm and 7.30pm
Elvis: Hollywood to Vegas, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
21
Lakhwinder Wadali - Live In Concert, Albury Entertainment Centre, 5.30pm
24
Banff Mountain Film Festival 2023, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
27
Roald Dahl's The Twits, Albury Entertainment Centre, 12pm and 6pm
Gravitate, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
31
Celtic Illusion - The Magic Returns, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
