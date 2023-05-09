The Border Mail
Myrtleford's Ashton McPherson and Wangaratta Roves Molly Murray named Rising Stars

Updated May 9 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:30pm
Myrtleford's Ashton McPherson is the first rising star nominee for this season after making his debut for the Saints in the opening round as a 16-year-old.
Myrtleford's Ashton McPherson and Wangaratta Rovers' Molly Murray have been named the Ovens and Murray rising stars for April.

