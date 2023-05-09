Myrtleford's Ashton McPherson and Wangaratta Rovers' Molly Murray have been named the Ovens and Murray rising stars for April.
Despite being only 16, McPherson made his senior debut for the Saints in the opening round and has since kept his spot in the side.
Saints coach Craig Millar said McPherson was rewarded with senior selection after putting in the hard yards over the pre-season.
"Since Ashton started training with the senior program, he has committed fully to his training and has been outstanding," Millar said.
"It is hard to believe he is only 16 years old.
"He is a good decision-maker with the ball in hand and is a real competitor. He doesn't like to be beaten.
"He plays his role in the team really well and his team-first attitude is a real feature of his game.
"The McPherson name is synonymous with Myrtleford, and we look forward to watching his senior career unfold.
"If he continues to work hard, he will be a good player for our club for many years."
Similar to McPherson, Murray made her A-grade debut for the Hawks earlier this season.
A talented junior, Murray won the under-17 best and fairest last year.
Hawks coach Gracie Reid said Murray had thrived at senior level with two best-on-ground displays already.
"Molly had an outstanding season last year, winning the best and fairest," Reid said.
"She's been able to continue developing after a great pre-season, earning a spot in the A Grade side."
"Molly had a growth spurt late last year and is now the tallest in the squad."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.