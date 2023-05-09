WODONGA Council will stay in place with a Victorian government-appointed monitor recommending no specific action against the council.
A long-awaited report by monitor Janet Dore was made public on May 9, 2023 by Local Government Minister Melissa Horne after being completed on February 10, 2023.
Her four recommendations are broad in scope.
They include mayors and CEOs having a stronger say in the council chamber over behaviour and acknowledgement of the benefit of a monitor and allowing them to comment on governance.
Ways to ensure councillors participate for the whole of a community and better arrangements for health and safety of council CEOs are also recommended.
Ms Horne has asked Local Government Victoria to review those calls on a broad basis.
Ms Dore is optimistic about the future of the Wodonga Council, although she noted apprehension during her time of oversight.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The main causes of the difficulties within the council group were ultimately due to mistrust and differences in personalities, styles, and ego which are all common in any community," Ms Dore wrote.
She outlined discussions with councillors and staff that flagged "inferences or allegations that there were ongoing undeclared conflicts or bias, but no new or relevant evidence to substantiate these allegations was provided to me".
Ms Dore refers to a letter sent to Ms Horne by acting mayor Graeme Simpfendorfer late last year.
"The letter in part stated: My concern however (as shared with the community) is that at the very least the 'perception' is that these four (4) Councillors have a direct and declarable link to the Liberal Party / Liberal National Parties which raises the perception of conflict, influence, and 'reach' into local government," Ms Dore stated.
She noted none of the councillors ran as party candidates and had declared their membership.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren welcomed the monitor's outcome which contrasts with a similar process at Moira Shire which saw that area's council dismissed.
He said governance improvements had been adopted and played down Cr Simpfendorfer's letter as "political gamesmanship".
"It's part of the rough and tumble, if you enter into any form of politics whether federal, state or local it happens, it's just par for the course really," Cr Mildren said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.