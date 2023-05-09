The Border Mail
Wodonga Council governance report by monitor Janet Dore in public

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 9 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 7:17pm
Wodonga Council monitor Janet Dore at a council meeting in November last year. Her findings about the city's administration have been publicly revealed. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Council monitor Janet Dore at a council meeting in November last year. Her findings about the city's administration have been publicly revealed. Picture by Mark Jesser

WODONGA Council will stay in place with a Victorian government-appointed monitor recommending no specific action against the council.

