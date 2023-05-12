AN extraordinary production of the life and times of Carole King will open in Albury on Friday night.
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company will present Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at Albury Entertainment Centre.
Director Don Hillam was thrilled to bring Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to the Border for the first time.
"This production has been a labour of love for me, not only because of my deep personal connection to the music of Carole King but also because I love the fun and fast-paced structure of the show," he said.
He said one of the biggest challenges was creating a world that reflected the 1960s.
"From the costumes and set pieces to the music arrangements and dance numbers, we worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail captured the essence of that unforgettable era."
Border singer-songwriter and secondary school teacher Tash Fenton said she relished playing Carole King in this production.
"Carole King has always been one of my musical inspirations and it has been a dream to learn more about her life and sing the incredible songs in Beautiful," she said.
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical explores the story of King's meteoric rise to fame as one of the 20th century's foremost singer-songwriters.
It starts when King is 16 and pitching her first song (It Might As Well Rain Until September) to New York music producer Don Kirshner.
Soon after, she meets her future husband and creative collaborator, Gerry Goffin.
In a musical whirlwind, the couple is married, King gives birth to their first child and the duo makes a name for themselves in the music business, knocking out hit after hit.
Set in the vibrant pop industry of the 1960s and early 1970s, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a tapestry of musical hits from the creative songwriting teams of King and Goffin, Weil and Mann including You've Got a Friend, One Fine Day, So Far Away, Take Good Care of My Baby, Up on the Roof, You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and Natural Woman.
The show runs for two hours and 20 minutes including an interval.
There are ticket specials for groups 8-plus.
Bookings available online at tickets.alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au or visit Albury Entertainment Centre Box Office.
