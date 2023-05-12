Set in the vibrant pop industry of the 1960s and early 1970s, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a tapestry of musical hits from the creative songwriting teams of King and Goffin, Weil and Mann including You've Got a Friend, One Fine Day, So Far Away, Take Good Care of My Baby, Up on the Roof, You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling, Will You Love Me Tomorrow and Natural Woman.

