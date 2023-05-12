Presented by Albury Wodonga Theatre Company, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the true story of Carole King's meteoric rise to fame as one of the twentieth century's foremost singer-songwriters. Set in the vibrant pop industry of the 1960s and early 1970s, it features a tapestry of musical hits from the creative songwriting teams of King and Goffin, Weil and Mann, including You've Got a Friend, One Fine Day, So Far Away, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling and Natural Woman. The show also runs Thursday, Friday and next Saturday.