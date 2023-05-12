SHOW UP
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, May 13, 2pm and 7.30pm
Presented by Albury Wodonga Theatre Company, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical tells the true story of Carole King's meteoric rise to fame as one of the twentieth century's foremost singer-songwriters. Set in the vibrant pop industry of the 1960s and early 1970s, it features a tapestry of musical hits from the creative songwriting teams of King and Goffin, Weil and Mann, including You've Got a Friend, One Fine Day, So Far Away, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling and Natural Woman. The show also runs Thursday, Friday and next Saturday.
SING UP
With more than $10,000 in prizemoney, buskers will compete in six categories. The heritage Main Street of Rutherglen will be closed to traffic on Saturday from 10.30am until 4pm. There will be live music, street performers, plenty of different food options, a pop-up wine bar from the Winemakers of Rutherglen and a range of market stalls. The busking awards presentation will run from about 5pm.
LISTEN UP
Murray Concert Choir presents Hallelujah, St Matthew's Albury, Saturday, May 13, 7.30pm and St John's Wodonga, Sunday, May 14, 2.30pm
Under the direction of Lauren Schmutter and piano accompaniment by Sandra Williams, Murray Concert Choir presents Hallelujah: A Selection of Gospel and Spiritual Songs. Tickets $25, under-18s free.
BUY UP
Mother's Day Market, QEII Square, Albury, Sunday, May 14, 11am to 2pm
It's easy to pamper mum on Mother's Day with a market in the heart of Albury. Pick up fresh flowers, specialty coffee, a maker's market and massages at this event hosted by AlburyCity. There is also face-painting for the kids, meaning everyone is covered for a fun Sunday.
GREEN UP
A massive cast and crew of 170 Scots School students and 30 adults are bringing Shrek The Musical to life. Catch lead performers Daniel Steer (Shrek); Tegan Forge (Human Fiona); Amelie Pimlott (Ogre Fiona); Sam Scott (Lord Farquaad) and Tom Jurevics (Donkey).
MOVE UP
Mother's Day Restorative, Mysa Movement, 25 South Street, Wodonga, Saturday, May 13, 3pm to 4pm
Take your mum, daughter or even your best friend to Mother's Day Restorative in Wodonga. It includes 60 minutes of Restorative Yin followed by a glass of bubbles and refreshments. Cost is $49 for two people.
