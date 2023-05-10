Police are calling on the public to assist them in locating four people wanted for arrest.
Images and information have been released to help trigger a response.
Michael Kennedy, 38, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known around Albury and Wodonga.
Stephen Waite, 42, has several warrants in his name.
Police know Waite to be in the Albury area.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Daniel Cooper, 26, is wanted by police on one warrant.
He was last seen around Moama.
Meanwhile, Wodonga police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Hayley Fitchett.
A warrant has been issued for the 26-year-old who is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area.
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact Albury police (02) 6023 9299, Wodonga police on (02) 6049 2600, Deniliquin police on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.