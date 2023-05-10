The Border Mail
Jai Middleton on joining Beechworth, flags, kelpies and the one question he hates most

Brent Godde
Brent Godde
Updated May 10 2023 - 12:46pm, first published 12:30pm
Beechworth's Jai Middleton has a passion for working with and breeding kelpies. Picture by James Wiltshire
When Beechworth's Jai Middleton wakes up each morning, he knows there is one question he will inevitably be asked at some stage during the course of the day.

