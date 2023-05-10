When Beechworth's Jai Middleton wakes up each morning, he knows there is one question he will inevitably be asked at some stage during the course of the day.
"How tall are you mate?"
It comes with the territory when you are 205cm.
To put it in perspective, AFL giants Max Gawn (208cm), Jarrod Witts (208cm), Tim English (207cm) and Rory Lobb (206cm) are only fractionally taller than the Beechworth recruit.
"It sort of amuses me that people seem to find it interesting in how tall I am," Middleton said.
"From my point of view, it's just who I am.
"I probably don't realise how tall I am until I see somebody walking down the street towards me and I think to myself 'geez this bloke is tall' but then when I get closer find out I'm a good couple of inches taller."
Despite being 200cm plus, Middleton doesn't have the usual nickname associated with being so tall like Beanpole, Daddy Long Legs, Gigantasaurus, Stilts or Cloud Kidnapper.
"Surprisingly, I don't really have a nickname," he said.
"When I started playing for Beechworth last year The Border Mail christened me Jai 'In The Sky' Middleton which I did find amusing.
"Probably not quite as amusing as the blokes I work with who were quick to have a bit of fun with it.
"Put it this way, I've been called a lot worse."
While Middleton has focussed on his football since turning 18, his number one sporting passion is cricket.
"I probably love playing cricket more than football but because of opportunities in life, football has taken precedence since I was about 18," Middleton said.
"I'm a bit of a cricket nuffy but have only played one-and-a-half seasons since I was 18 for various reasons.
"I was a left arm fast bowler but unfortunately haven't been able to play much as an adult."
Middleton grew up in Adelaide where he played junior football for Sturt and reserves for the SANFL club in 2006-07.
He has also had stints at St Mary's, Cairns, East Burwood, Northcote Park, Scotch OC, Meadows, Wangaratta and now Beechworth.
"I'm the first to admit that I have been a bit of a journeyman during my career because of work," he said.
"I grew up in South Australia and first left the state for employment reasons and moved to Western Australia and played in a bush league there.
"I then moved to Darwin and played with St Mary's over the summer and then had a season in Cairns.
"I then moved to Melbourne and played 90 odd games with East Burwood.
"I was looking forward to reaching my 100-match milestone but Covid put an end to that.
"I then went back to Adelaide for a while before heading back to Melbourne.
"I moved to Wangaratta last year and played a few matches in the reserves before joining Beechworth."
Middleton joined the fire brigade several years ago and is employed as a firefighter based in Wangaratta.
"I started off in the fire brigade in Melbourne almost six years ago," he said.
"My wife, Megan, is a paramedic and her first permanent posting was in Wangaratta at the end of 2021.
"So I transferred for a job in Wangaratta as well and now the plan is to settle here for the long-term.
"I have got a one-and-a-half year old son and the wife and I love the area even though we both haven't got any family close by."
The family have settled on a property on the outskirts of Wangaratta where both Middleton and his wife, Megan, indulge in their other passion of breeding kelpies.
"My passion outside of football is kelpies which the wife also enjoys," he said.
"We have just started to dip our toe into the breeding side of things.
"My wife and I have both got a separate team of working dogs and on our days off we work as contract stockmen.
"There is one property in Mansfield that we both work where we move and process stock.
"The dogs are a big part of that and we are starting to breed our own dogs to suit our own needs.
"We also toy around with a bit of yard dog and cattle trialing on the weekends in our spare time.
"It has become a real passion of mine and something I'm looking forward to spending more time doing when I walk away from footy."
While breeding kelpies may be part of Middleton's future plans, his immediate focus is winning a flag with Beechworth.
The 36-year-old is firmly in the twilight of his career with next year most likely his final season before hanging up the boots.
Middleton is yet to taste the ultimate success and being part of the Bushrangers first flag since 2010 is his sole motivation to keep on playing.
"I haven't won a senior flag and it's the reason I'm still playing at 36," he said.
"I've played in a few losing grand finals and preliminary finals.
"Probably the closest I've been to winning a flag since I turned 30 was in 2021 at East Burwood when we were second on the ladder when the season was abandoned because of Covid."
After relocating to Wangaratta last year, Middleton revealed his playing career was at the crossroads after joining the Magpies.
"I was close to retiring last year," he said.
"I joined Wangaratta and broke my hand, couldn't run for six weeks after getting a really bad corkie and also strained my knee.
"With my growing family and work commitments I was almost done, especially playing in the ruck."
Lachie Armstrong who works with Middleton and plays at Beechworth was able to convince the veteran tall to extend his career with the Bushrangers.
Middleton signed with the Tallangatta league club before the clearance deadline.
"Lachie said to me 'forget about playing in the ruck, sign with us and you can play as a permanent forward,'" Middleton said.
"Being new to the area, I still wanted to be involved with a footy club to meet new people and establish some connections in the area.
"I didn't think Beechworth would be playing finals but obviously the side got on a bit of a roll and we made the preliminary final.
"Then after landing a few more signings over the off-season, I thought 'righto, I may as well go again because if things go well, we could potentially pinch a flag.'"
Early season form suggests Beechworth are a genuine flag threat with the Bushrangers and Kiewa-Sandy Creek the only two undefeated sides after five rounds.
Middleton couldn't be happier with his decision to join the Bushrangers.
"The biggest thing for me is the connections I've made at the club after being new to the area," he said.
"I didn't really know anybody from outside of work.
"Unfortunately in my short time at Wangaratta I was having a few dramas with my young bloke and couldn't commit the time necessary to training as well as socialising.
"Going to Beechworth there seemed to be quite a lot of players similar to me with a young family and it's a very family orientated club.
"So in a short period of time I've been able to make some strong friendships.
"Once I retire, whether that be at the end of this year or next year, I want to stay involved with the club in some capacity."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.