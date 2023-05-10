Moving house? Here are 3 storage tips

Moving into a new house or apartment is an exciting prospect, especially when you're upgrading to something better or relocating for a new job. At the same time, the process of moving can be daunting and stressful. There's lots to do, and things don't always go according to plan: a small but unexpected snag can be enough to throw off the logistics of the whole operation.

Here's where self storage comes into the picture. By temporarily storing your belongings prior to or during a move, you can lift a significant portion of the burden from your shoulders. It allows you to essentially press pause on one aspect of the moving process, so that you don't feel as though you're juggling more things than you can even keep track of.

As helpful as self storage is, most people don't think to use it in the context of moving. This could be because, on its face, storage can seem like an extra laborious step-and heaven knows you're dealing with enough steps already.



But that's a misconception. Self storage is actually very convenient and easy to use. In this article we'll explain why you probably should think about it the next time you move house-and provide a few pro tips to boot.

Why might you need to use self storage?

A person might choose to utilise self storage while moving for several reasons. For instance, suppose you're downsizing and your new place doesn't have sufficient room for all the stuff you've accumulated over the years. What can you do? Throw it away?



Some of it, sure, but not all. Many people use storage for precisely this reason. They move the things they'd like to keep into a storage facility until they figure out a permanent solution.

Here's another fairly common circumstance. You're building a new house. The construction company gives you a date on which they expect the house to be finished and ready. You sell your current house and begin to organise your move on the basis of this information. As it happens, the new house is not completed by the specified date. You're left with tons of stuff and nowhere to put it. At that point, storage is probably your only option.

Self storage tips

If you have no prior experience with storage, you likely have a few questions regarding the best way to go about it. In this section we provide three pro tips to help you remove some of the guesswork and facilitate a smooth and hassle free storage procedure.

Choose the appropriate size unit

The word storage is mostly associated with large, garage-like units with heavy metal doors. True, that is one type of storage unit. But storage units come in many shapes and sizes, and it's crucial that you choose one that is suitable for your purposes. Naturally you want to avoid paying for space you don't need; then again, you don't want to rent a small space only to find that you need a second one to accommodate all your belongings.

One thing you can do is measure the area of the vehicle you're using to transport your items (and then do the relevant math). Or, if you're hiring a courier to transport them, stack them up on the floor of your kitchen and measure how much surface area they occupy. You can use this measurement to help you determine which storage unit size is right for you.

Note: always have a look at the unit before renting, as some have low or sloped ceilings which render the official floor area misleading.

Hire a shipping company to move your things

We alluded to this in the previous section. One reason why people are wary of storage is because they dread all the onerous loading, driving, unloading, etc. It's a lot of back and forth, a lot of manual labor, and it takes up a lot of time. No doubt, it's a royal pain in the neck. Fortunately, you don't have to do any of these things if you don't want to.

Once you have your items packed and ready to go, simply hire a shipping company to pick them up from your home and transport them to your chosen storage facility. Let's say you live in Albury, NSW. You have a number of couriers Albury-Wodonga from which to choose. Just be sure your items are properly boxed and packaged beforehand; otherwise the courier company may refuse to ship them.

Get insurance

The importance of insuring your stored items is impossible to overstate. First of all, let's stress that the best way to insure your items is to select a well established and well reputed facility.

Thieves target storage facilities for obvious reasons. Most facilities have measures in place to minimise the risk of burglary. But you want to make sure you're going with the best of the best. Choose a facility that has security cameras with eyes on the whole property. Moreover, there should be an alarm fitted to every individual storage unit.

Pay particular attention to the condition of the storage unit. It should be well maintained and-this is critical-dry. Humid or damp storage facilities are bad news. Unless you're fond of mold and mildew, avoid them.