Lavington Sportsground is the new medium-term home for grand finals

Lavington Sportsground is the new medium-term home of the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League grand final.
The Lavington Panthers, with the support of AlburyCity, won the three-year deal over Wangaratta Football Netball Club and the Rural City of Wangaratta.
It means Lavington will host the 2023, 2024 and 2025 deciders.
This year's grand final will be held on Sunday, September 24.
More to follow.
