Property on Stanley Street sells before auction to Wodonga investor

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 11 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
A commercial office building in central Wodonga slated for auction on Wednesday May 10 has sold for more than $2 million beforehand.

