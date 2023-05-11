An event giving Border students the chance to explore future career options in a trade has been held in Albury for the first time.
Albury racecourse played host to the inaugural Try a Trade Day on May 10 and welcomed more than 140 students from 12 schools.
Katie Friedlieb, regional industry education partnerships officer for Training Services NSW, said employers and representatives from Wodonga TAFE and TAFE NSW were on hand to discuss various trade pathways.
"We had a panel at the start of the day with current and former apprentices and people from Training Services NSW giving their perspective on what employers want to see, what some of the challenges are, and the opportunities for support once you become an apprentice," she said.
"It's also an opportunity to tell the students about all the major projects in this region and the need for more to go into trades, be it residential, the Defence redevelopment, future works on the hospital and manufacturing."
Billabong High School's Thomas Delahunty said he would consider a career as a plumber or electrician.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"You're doing a lot of hands-on stuff and they're always good skills to learn," he said.
"I'd like to do some work experience and maybe get an apprenticeship at the end of the year or the beginning of next year.
"It would be good to do a week in both and see what I like better."
Carpentry is the preference for The Scots School Albury student Finbar Bready.
"I'll probably finish school and then look at getting an apprenticeship and maybe do a business degree as well," he said.
"It would be good to have the experience, but also know how to manage it.
"There's a lot of help for apprentices, be it financial or for mental wellbeing. It's pretty big going from school straight into the workforce and managing your own money."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.