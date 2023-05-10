The shock death of her mother in 2019 changed Jenna Adams' perspective on life.
Susan Adams was due to retire at the end of that year before a brain tumour she had removed more than 30 years ago resurfaced.
It took her life within three months and it meant the family farm and her cherished garden at Chiltern needed a new owner.
Jenna was unsure about selling or renting the property and decided she would step away from her career with Ambulance Victoria to take on the farm full-time.
Her mother had named the home Tallowwood House as a nod to the Chinese Tallowwood trees, which were the first thing she planted on the property when it was built in 1991.
Jenna has since converted it to a farm stay, Tallowwood Farm, so others can enjoy what her mother started.
"I didn't want to sell it because this is where I grew up," Jenna said.
"I've added to it since, but I didn't want to rent it out because she had a really nice garden, so I thought we could make it into an Airbnb.
"I guess the idea was people need to take time out and enjoy themselves while they're still here.
"It's a bit of a relaxation retreat. I've put some outdoor baths in and it's great for a weekend and people can just shut the gate and don't have to leave.
"We've got a couple of cows, I've got miniature goats, a miniature pig, we've got sheep out in the paddock and a couple of pet sheep, turkeys, ducks and chickens.
"We took about two years to actually get the place ready.
"It's been re-floored, repainted and completely renovated. I added to the garden, put in new fencing and we only opened in it up in December last year."
Jenna said she planned to sell fruit, vegetables and flowers grown on the property and would also like to open up the farm to host more events for the community and smaller weddings.
"I've got an orchard that I put in with about 70 fruit trees. I put in 14 garden beds I'm actually doing medicinal herbs," she said.
"I'm going to be putting in lots of flowers as well because I want to sell bouquets because I enjoy them and mum's favourite thing was flowers.
"There's going to be more fruit and vegetables going in to sell at our little stall on the Beechworth Road.
"I've had a small wedding here and some smaller events like an Easter egg hunt. I want to utilise it in whatever way I can.
"I live in town, but we come out every day to feed animals and tend to the garden."
Jenna said a memorial garden was established for her mother in the front yard and she is proud to be able to carry on her legacy by sharing her passion with others.
