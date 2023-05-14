Brides-to-be now have the option to sharpen their training and nutrition before the big day thanks to a new Albury gym.
Kirsten Jones' goal is to help other women but especially brides to get healthier and fitter.
She doing that by sharing her experience of the tremendous benefits of exercise, through her SHE studio on Kiewa Street.
After hitting a low point in her early 40s, Mrs Jones, now 52, embarked on a regime of lifting weights twice a week and "nourishing my body instead of dieting".
Much to her surprise, Ms Jones said she was blown away by the results.
"I love helping brides get in shape and glow with health for their wedding day and honeymoon without dieting and hours and hours of training.
"They love the results so much that they keep working with me beyond their big day."
Mrs Jones said she had felt for most of her life she was always "chasing" the next diet.
"The only good thing about rock bottom is that the only way is up if you take positive action," she said.
"I decided I wanted to help other women who had been stuck on the diet treadmill, so I got trained as a personal trainer.
Now based in Albury after selling a business earlier this year, she hoped opening SHE studio would be a way to take "positive action" and provide the support and knowledge she had learnt throughout the years to other women.
Mrs Jones said although she had remained positive, she had still made a "ton of mistakes" over the years.
"Over time those better choices and consistent training routines built a stronger, more confident woman who began to feel like she could take back control over her life and achieve her dreams on the strong health foundation she had built."
