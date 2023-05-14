The Border Mail
Kirsten Jones opens new studio called SHE in Albury CBD

By Sophie Else
May 15 2023 - 3:30am
Owner of SHE studio Kirsten Jones opened her first studio in Melbourne eight years ago, The mother-of-two says she is very excited to now call the Border home. Picture by Mark Jesser
Brides-to-be now have the option to sharpen their training and nutrition before the big day thanks to a new Albury gym.

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

