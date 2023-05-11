The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

TAFE NSW Albury students see teachers' artworks at Gallery 43 at Wagga

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 11 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE student Leanne Nugent, Charles Sturt University Art Collection curator Dr Thomas Middlemost and teacher Elizabeth Macdonald. Picture by The Daily Advertiser
TAFE student Leanne Nugent, Charles Sturt University Art Collection curator Dr Thomas Middlemost and teacher Elizabeth Macdonald. Picture by The Daily Advertiser

RIVERINA arts students are taking inspiration from their teachers in a new exhibition at Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.