RIVERINA arts students are taking inspiration from their teachers in a new exhibition at Wagga.
TAFE NSW visual arts students from the Albury and Wagga campuses saw their teachers' artworks at a printmaking exhibition that opened at TAFE Wagga's Gallery 43 on Wednesday.
An exhibition of the teachers' printmaking works, Surface, was opened by the curator of Charles Sturt University's Art Collection, Dr Tom Middlemost.
TAFE NSW visual arts teacher Elizabeth Macdonald said it was also a good chance for the students to hear from Dr Middlemost about the university's renowned art collection.
"In addition to viewing their own teachers' work, hearing about Dr Middlemost's road to success and learning about the eminent collection held by the university will help our students to strengthen the connections between theory, their own practice and future opportunities in the arts industry," she said.
"It's a great opportunity to see and study the various disciplines and techniques of printmaking in a gallery environment because it's very difficult to get a full appreciation from a book or a website."
Dr Middlemost gave the students insights into the Charles Sturt University Art Collection; a selection of 20th century limited edition Australian artists' prints established in 1996.
Surface presents the works of nine TAFE NSW teachers in silkscreen, woodblock, collagraph and etching.
It runs at Gallery 43 in the TAFE NSW Wagga campus from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Thursday, until May 18.
