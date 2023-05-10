The Border Mail
Cost to build new Albury toilet block leaves councillor staggered

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
May 11 2023 - 4:00am
The existing Hovell Tree Park toilet block which will be demolished to make way for new cubicles to operate from next year. Picture by James Wiltshire
The existing Hovell Tree Park toilet block which will be demolished to make way for new cubicles to operate from next year. Picture by James Wiltshire

AN Albury Council manager has defended spending $832,000 on a new toilet block after a councillor noted that amount could buy a "pleasant" four-bedroom home.

