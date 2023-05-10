AN Albury Council manager has defended spending $832,000 on a new toilet block after a councillor noted that amount could buy a "pleasant" four-bedroom home.
Councillors voted on May 8 2023 to engage Canberra-based company MBS FM to build fresh public conveniences at Hovell Tree Park for $832,400.
The price prompted concern from councillor Darren Cameron, who questioned the council's sustainability and environment service leader Steve Millett about whether it was considered extraordinary or average.
Mr Millett noted the new toilets, which include an adult changing table and hoist for disabled citizens, originally had a budget of $880,000 and the chosen tender was below that figure.
Cr Cameron then compared the cost to house prices in asking a second question.
"It is my understanding that there are very, very pleasant four-bedroom homes for that amount of money, how is it that a toilet block is so expensive?" Cr Cameron asked.
Mr Millett said the market determined the value of the work.
"As outlined the budget that we put forward for this project is $880,000 and so it's come back within that budget estimate, so I'm comfortable that the community is getting value for money," he said.
The other tenderer contending for the construction, Wagga-based Adaptive Training, stated it could build the ablutions block for $783,691.
It was rejected in favour of the more costly bid because MBS's submission was deemed to be of higher quality and it has an Albury office which allows better supervision of subcontractors.
The blueprint for the new toilet block involves six unisex cubicles, a cubicle for all-abilities and an adult changing room for those with disabilities.
Councillor Jess Kellahan asked Mr Millett about the thinking behind providing non-gender specific toilets, in lieu of the male and female cubicles in the existing block.
"(It is) to give access to all aspects of our community, so that they feel comfortable and safe utilising these facilities," Mr Millett said.
The area to aid disabled users, which is known as a Changing Place, will be the second of its type to feature in an Albury toilet block.
The new public toilets at Hovell Tree Park are expected to open in early 2024.
