A WODONGA councillor thinks ratepayers have been short-changed by a report on the council's governance which runs to only five pages.
Graeme Simpfendorfer has been left dissatisfied by the report of monitor Janet Dore, who was appointed by the Victorian government to oversee the administration of the council for nine months to January 31 this year.
"What the report fails to address are the real points raised by those that called for the monitor in the first place," he said referring to former councillor Kat Bennett and ex-city chief executive Mark Dixon who raised operational concerns with the Local Government Minister.
"For nearly $40,000 of ratepayers' money I was hoping for more and our community deserves more."
Cr Simpfendorfer said he wanted a finer detailed report that named names.
Ms Dore states several complaints had been lodged with council management about potential conflicts of interest of one councillor, without naming that person.
There was also mention of unnamed councillors challenging the advice of staff in meetings, which required spending on legal advice.
Cr Simpfendorfer contrasted Ms Dore's report with that of monitor John Watson who oversaw Darebin Council last year and compiled a 19-page report plus attachments that included councillors' attendance at meetings.
Mr Watson provided direct quotes of staff feedback and acute observations on what unfolded at meetings.
Ms Dore quoted part of a letter Cr Simpfendorfer wrote to Local Government Minister Melissa Horne.
It was written at the time Cr Simpfendorfer was concluding a period as mayor after a 3-all deadlock to decide the position in November.
Ms Dore referenced Cr Simpfendorfer stating he was concerned about four councillors having direct links to political parties "which raises the perception of conflict, influence and 'reach' into local government".
Ms Dore noted none of the four stood as a party candidate and they had declared their membership.
Cr Simpfendorfer has provided the entire letter to The Border Mail.
It traces his time on council and observations that councillors Ron Mildren, Libby Hall and Olga Quilty were disruptive with then mayor Kev Poulton, Mr Dixon and staff in 2021.
Cr Simpfendorfer noted that group "showed signs of improvement and an open commitment to each other for better communication" while monitored in 2022.
He wrote that while he had been mayor he saw their behaviour change and "hidden agendas causing great concern to me personally and to that of our community".
Cr Simpfendorfer declined to explain what he was referring to by the term "hidden agendas" when asked by The Border Mail on Wednesday May 10, 2023.
He said he felt "duty bound" to write to Ms Horne with his concerns as his term as mayor concluded and he was replaced by Cr Mildren.
Ms Horne has not replied to his letter.
Her office said it went to Ms Dore.
"This letter was passed onto the municipal monitor which is the appropriate protocol when a council is subject to a monitor's investigation," a government spokesperson said.
"This process ensures the information is considered and included in the final monitor's report."
Cr Simpfendorfer fears the council is becoming dysfunctional.
"I feel things have deteriorated since the monitor has left and that's what I'll be writing to the minister about (in a new letter)," he said.
Cr Simpfendorfer does not want council dismissed but said: "I call on our community to pay very close attention to their elected councillors.
"Go back and watch the last meeting online to form your own opinions and also next Monday's meeting which has a heavy agenda and some topical points."
