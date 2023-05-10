A vastly improved Yackandandah's finals credentials have received a significant boost after the recent arrival of Logan Martin from Murray Magpies.
Martin signed a clearance to join the Roos over the off-season but has only played the past fortnight after being involved in a clearance wrangle between the two clubs.
The versatile tall has had an immediate impact with the Roos and was named in their best against both Wahgunyah and Barnawartha last weekend.
Martin has strong family ties with the Roos with his uncle and Morris medallist Steve Murphy coaching the thirds this season.
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh said Martin hadn't taken long to impress his new team-mates.
"Logan has been a terrific addition and is a big boy who can hold down a key position," McIntosh said.
"He's got sticky hands and reads the play well which allows him to take a few intercept marks and relieve the pressure down back.
"One of his biggest assets is that he can play back or forward.
"I think he played predominantly at centre half-back for the Murray Magpies and was among their top handful of players last year.
"His brother Josh is also a handy player and is a developing tall who is also at Yack this year and I expect him to play seniors as well at some stage and is a ruck-forward type.
"Their uncle Steve (Murphy) was instrumental in them signing with us."
After missing finals last year, the Roos have enjoyed a solid start to the season to sit third with four wins and a draw from the opening five rounds.
They host undefeated Beechworth on Saturday in a clash which is set to provide a better insight into the Tallangatta league pecking order.
"I guess we were a bit of an unknown quantity heading into this season after missing finals and having a few arrivals as well as a few departures," McIntosh said.
"Getting a draw against a quality side like Chiltern gave us a bit of confidence but this week will be our biggest test yet.
"I think Beechworth is the side to beat, narrowly ahead of Kiewa."
The Roos are expected to welcome back several key inclusions for the match including prized recruit Zack Leitch, Johann Jarratt and Billy Griska.
McIntosh said Leitch has provided an imposing presence since his arrival from Wangaratta.
"Everybody walks a bit taller with Zack in the side," he said.
"He certainly has got a bit of a presence about him and is exactly what we needed in our side."
