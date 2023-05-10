The Border Mail
Logan Martin a welcome addition for Yackandandah after being cleared by Murray Magpies

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 10 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
Logan Martin has crossed to Yackandandah from Murray Magpies with his uncle Steve Murphy coaching the Roos thirds.
A vastly improved Yackandandah's finals credentials have received a significant boost after the recent arrival of Logan Martin from Murray Magpies.

