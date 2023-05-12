Making life-long friends far from home Advertising Feature

Boarding students Clancy Manning, from Temora, and Joanna O'Reilly, from Tullibigeal, say they felt welcomed as soon as they arrived at St Paul's and enjoy the additional activities that come with living on campus. Photo supplied.

Sending a child to boarding school is one of the biggest decisions a family will make.

It can be just as daunting for the parents as for the children.

But anyone who has been a boarder knows, lifelong friendships can be forged and there are many advantages to living on campus.

Two such students are St Paul's Year 9 students Clancy Manning, from Temora, and Joanna O'Reilly, from Tullibigeal, who boards along with her older sister Amelia.

Both say the friendships formed so far have been a highlight.

"I came to St Paul's in Year 8 and I came with an open mind looking for a suitable school to fit in with my interests and to meet new people away from my area," said Clancy.

"Everyone was nice and friendly and made an effort to get to know me. Now it's like being on school camp every night - always with your mates!



"You keep very busy with after school activities and I go fishing at the weir and to footy training.



"Being a boarder has also made me more independent and better at looking after myself."

Clancy's advice for anyone considering become a boarder is 'to give it a go'.

"Give everything a crack or a go - you might come in thinking it's scary, but everyone is like that when they start. Keep an open mind."



Joanna admits to being a little scared but knew that her sister Amelia would be by her side.



"Everyone has been really nice and inclusive.



"I've made some really good friends, they have even come home with me and spent time on our farm which has been great.



"One of my favourite things about boarding is that I am with my friends every night and I've been able to really connect with the girls.



"You become a family. It's like having a second family, which is really good."

Both Clancy and Joanna enjoy taking advantage of the after school learning from teachers and tutors and say they feel welcomed and safe.

St Paul's director of boarding Kris Wheeler says boarding students have a a unique, extended opportunity for personal, social, and educational growth and development.

"Learning to live in community is a vital skill, and research shows us that boarding students develop close friendships and values, such as resilience, tolerance and independence often much earlier than others who are not given the same educational opportunities.



"Living at school offers many advantages - time that would otherwise be allocated to travel can be better utilised, enabling boarders to be fully engaged in their schoolwork, sporting endeavours, and other co-curricular activities.



"Our boarders also have access to learning support from a selection of staff who are available throughout the day and after school hours."

