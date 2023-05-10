Neighbourhood dispute resulted in attack on victim knocked out with several punches

A North Albury man decided to avenge a neighbourhood dispute on behalf of his family by punching his victim unconscious, a court has heard.
Simon Williams wasn't finished though, deciding to punch the other man several more times as he lay unresponsive on the ground.
The 48-year-old had arrived at the house in Eastern Circuit, East Albury armed with a long wooden pole, though police said he put this down when he went to the victim's front door.
Williams, of Burrows Road, pleaded guilty before Albury court registrar Wendy Howard on Wednesday, May 19, to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having custody of an offensive implement in a public place.
Ms Howard told defence lawyer Jenni Bridges that the court would benefit from the preparation of a sentence assessment report, which she ordered.
Albury Local Court was told yesterday of a dispute that developed between Williams' family and the victim's family in Eastern Circuit on the morning of April 29.
About 5pm, as a result of the dispute, Williams walked from his sister's house in the street to the victim's house in order to confront the man.
Police said he was carrying a long wooden pole, "with long screws protruding from the end".
Williams walked into the victim's yard, dropped the pole and knocked on the front door.
He spoke to the victim, who was standing behind the gap of the slightly opened door.
"The victim has thrown a punch at the accused before the accused struck the victim in the face multiple times," police said.
"The victim has fallen to the ground and the accused has continued to punch the victim with a closed fist, eventually knocking him unconscious."
Police said Williams continued punching the victim to the face.
Williams was accompanied by two other men, but they did not get involved in the fight and were told by him to leave.
The victim, the court heard, suffered cuts and bruising to the face.
Williams will be sentenced on June 21.
