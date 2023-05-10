The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury man Simon Williams launched assault after walking from sister's home

By Albury Court
Updated May 10 2023 - 8:18pm, first published 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neighbourhood dispute resulted in attack on victim knocked out with several punches
Neighbourhood dispute resulted in attack on victim knocked out with several punches

A North Albury man decided to avenge a neighbourhood dispute on behalf of his family by punching his victim unconscious, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.