The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North East business owner disputing Covid lockdown charges

By Wangaratta Court
May 10 2023 - 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The court heard Kay Reid runs the business with her husband Bruce.
The court heard Kay Reid runs the business with her husband Bruce.

A North East woman has made an interesting appearance in court over Covid related charges, raising questions of deception, treason and the constitution and questioning the power of a magistrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.