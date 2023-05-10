A North East woman has made an interesting appearance in court over Covid related charges, raising questions of deception, treason and the constitution and questioning the power of a magistrate.
Kay Louise Reid was given penalty notices for four offences relating to her central Bright business, Travel & Cruise North East, which she runs with her husband Bruce.
It's alleged the Buckland woman breached public health orders multiple times in 2021, which she is contesting in court.
It's alleged she failed to comply with the Chief Health Officer's orders by opening her Gavan Street travel business on February 15 and July 21 of that year.
The Wangaratta court on Wednesday heard only essential businesses were able to open at that time.
She is also charged with failing to display QR codes at the site on June 9 and June 25 in 2021.
Police body camera footage of multiple incidents was played in court.
Reid laughed during the proceedings, with magistrate Ian Watkins repeatedly telling her and her supporters to stop talking.
Video footage showed police attending her business on February 15, with the door unlocked and brochures out the front.
Police attended on July 21, and again walked in.
Reid, who was also shown in body camera footage at her home with family including her husband Bruce and sons Ben and Sam, questioned the definition of her business being "open".
Leading Senior Constable Scott Baldock said the business was open and operating with anyone able to enter.
Reid was heard in video footage saying her door was open but replying "no" when asked if her business was open.
She raised questions of "constructive knowledge of treason", "sitting in the misprision of treason" and the constitution.
She questioned who police swore allegiance to, and raised issues of "judicial misconduct".
The matter continues on Thursday with more police officers to give evidence along with a health officer.
