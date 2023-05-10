Her bin was full so Lavington woman Lisa Jane Quayle decided to have a backyard bonfire instead.
But so little care was taken after her rubbish was lit that she ended up scorching the timber weatherboards right along the back of her house.
Albury Local Court was told on Wednesday, May 10, that the house was provided through the NSW Department of Housing, with a final damage bill still to be established.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Quayle arrived at court on Wednesday to answer her charge, but registrar Wendy Howard was told she didn't hang around for long.
Defence lawyer Jenni Bridges said Quayle had to return home as she "has significant mental health issues".
Quayle pleaded guilty, through Ms Bridges, to a single charge of destroy or damage fire by fire or explosion.
The court was without a magistrate, so Ms Howard adjourned sentencing to next Wednesday, May 17.
The guilty plea has put Quayle in breach of orders handed down for two other charge sequences.
These involved matters of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, fail to appear on bail, assault police and destroy or damage property.
The court was told Quayle, 44, had lived in the Boomerang Drive house for the previous eight months.
Police said she took out a pile of rubbish to the back of her house on March 9 about 3.40pm.
She placed this on a concrete pathway, pushing it all up against the back of the house.
Quayle then used a cigarette lighter to set the rubbish on fire, the flames burning the weatherboards.
Neighbours saw smoke and called the fire brigade.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.