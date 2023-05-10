Yackandandah's 'pocket rocket' Joakim Jarratt is nearing a return from a serious injury suffered last year.
The Roos tough nut fractured his neck mid-season last year and was sidelined for the remainder of the year.
Despite the seriousness of the injury, Jarratt vowed he wanted to return playing over the off-season.
Jarratt has been training strongly with the Roos and is expected to play his first match in almost 12 months in the coming weeks.
Roos skipper Ben McIntosh said Jarratt was a popular player among the playing group.
"Joakim is a chance to play this week or after the bye which is another bonus for us," McIntosh said.
"Obviously he will play reserves initially because he hasn't played for so long.
"But he is excited to be back after missing so much football.
"He is a good little pocket rocket for us when he is in the side and no doubt he will be back in the seniors sooner rather than later."
