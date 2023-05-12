At three days of age, Cody O'Donoghue should have been coming home.
Instead, he was being prepared to fly to Melbourne for heart surgery at the Royal Children's Hospital.
The Rutherglen youngster is now nine and living life to the fullest, but it hasn't been all smooth sailing.
"Luckily, the paediatrician at the time, who had x amount of years experience and is now retired, picked up that there was a heart murmur," Cody's mother Melissa said.
"They did say all babies are born with a murmur and it's just one of those things, but once their body starts working on its own, it can correct itself.
"Unfortunately for Cody, that wasn't the case.
"The paediatrician sent me down carrying him for an x-ray on day three, when I thought I was going home. As I was walking back up to the maternity ward, he was on the phone and he said to me 'you're not going anywhere, he's going to be flown to Melbourne to the Royal Children's'.
"There was a cardiologist on the way as well as the nurses, so there was something going on that he didn't like.
"He knew straight away and obviously couldn't give away too much."
Cody was born with severe pulmonary stenosis, which meant the pulmonary valve required to allow oxygenated blood to flow properly through the body was too narrow and had blocked.
He was placed in what Mrs O'Donoghue described as a "big oxygen tank" to be transferred from Wangaratta to Melbourne.
"Essentially, the valve was completely blocked and he wasn't getting enough oxygen," she said.
"His oxygen levels were very low, well below 90 per cent, and anything under 90 is extremely dangerous.
"My husband and I drove down to Melbourne and when we arrived and got up to the cardiac ward they basically said it was good news and they could help him. He was going to survive, which was all I wanted to hear.
"He had his first procedure at six days old and they went up through the groin and opened his valve up."
However, the initial surgery didn't work as planned and Cody was required to have the same procedure done five weeks later.
"We spent a bit of time at the Royal Children's and we had to go for check-ups in between. At four weeks old, his cardiologist said 'I've got some bad news'," Mrs O'Donoghue said.
"The valve that he opened up, the scar tissue was actually closing it over again, so he said he had to do it again. He had the same procedure done again with a larger balloon at six weeks old."
Cody has been required to see his cardiologist at least once a year ever since and has had no major issues.
He was recently given the all clear to return to football with his beloved Rutherglen Cats, where he is part of the under-12s team and runs the water for the reserves.
"Everything's going well for Cody, the pressure in his heart, like our pressure, is stable and his heart rhythm is consistent," Mrs O'Donoghue said.
"Obviously two of his vales leak and blood is flowing back out, whereas our hearts, all our blood just goes in the right way where it should be in the chambers. His goes in, but it goes out again.
"When you listen to his heart with a stethoscope, it sounds like a washing machine.
"If the paediatrician didn't pick it up, they said he would have passed away at six weeks old. He's nine years old now.
"It's good to take pictures because we didn't know each year what was what was going to happen with him.
"The nurses said to me 'as hard as it is, you need to take pictures each year just to have. Even if you're bawling your eyes out and you don't want to, it's good for him and it's good for you to look back on and see how far he has come."
Mrs O'Donoghue said a big decision will need to be made in the next two years with Cody's valve to be replaced by a bionic device, due to the damage sustained from previous operations.
"His cardiologist is wonderful. He's going to try and get him a bit stronger and then they will replace the valve that they had to work on because of the scar tissue," he said.
"They originally used pigs valves, but there's a bionic one available now.
"The cardiologist always asks us every time we go there for his check-ups 'How are you going? Can you keep up with your mates? Are you the same speed as them?' and he says 'I'm quicker' and he's going to be even quicker when he has the bionic valve.
"Nothing slows him down, but he does know his limits.
"When he does get sick, he did get COVID just before Christmas, every illness attacks his heart and he really feels it. He gets over it quite well, but we've got to watch him a bit more because everything does attack his heart and he's got to work a bit harder than we do."
Cody said his friends are very understanding of his heart condition.
"I feel good. All of the boys in my class are my friends," he said.
"I have a big friend group. No one treats me differently."
Mrs O'Donoghue hopes Cody's story will help to raise more awareness about congenital heart disease.
"It's not something that's ever going to be fixed. He's always going have to see his cardiologist, it won't end when he gets his bionic valve," she said.
"It's like that for anyone with a certain disease, they don't understand until you've actually been there and done that what's involved.
"Some people think when he had his first procedure that he was fixed, but he's not and he's never going to be.
"After the bionic valve, we don't know. It's going to be a question that we ask his cardiologist and we take each check-up as it comes.
"He's given him the all clear to keep playing footy and running the water at the moment, but we don't know what's down the track.
"Cody thinks it's great because he gets paid. That was just a bonus, but he's happy with his wage.
"Each check-up, it's in his hands when he gives me the green light, but when he doesn't, Cody will have to pick something else up.
"For my husband and I, it's in the back of our minds and it's something that we'll prepare ourselves for.
"He's really good, he lives his life to the fullest, nothing fazes him. Whatever the outcome is, I'm sure he'll deal with it and be fine with things.
"Because we live on a farm, Cody actually said to me when gets older he might be a bull rider and I said 'probably not' (laughs)."
Mrs O'Donoghue will be forever grateful for the support Cody received at the Royal Children's Hospital.
"We always donated to the Good Friday Appeal beforehand and even more so now. It's absolutely amazing," she said.
"We were just on the cardiac ward, there's all different wards with certain things, obviously, and you've got your own nurse on-call 24 hours, seven days a week.
"At the press of a button, they were racing in because he was on oxygen, he had wires attached to him and trying to get him up to feed him was tricky.
"Every year I get emotional watching it (the appeal), but now you really do know what's involved. You've been down there and you know how great it is.
"At work, around Easter time we do fundraisers for the Good Friday Appeal and my colleagues are awesome and they get around it. We're involved with HeartKids as well and raise money for them.
"I also spent a bit of time at the Ronald McDonald House when he had his second operation. You can also bring your support people there and that's fantastic."
Mrs O'Donoghue said they are fortunate to have access to excellent care close to home.
"His cardiologist is actually from Shepparton and he sees him at Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton," she said
"He brings his team there, so we've seen him there as well. Even though Melbourne is not far, he also comes to Shepparton if need be."
Cody's next major check-up will be in two years' time.
