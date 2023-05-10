The Border Mail
Man with nine warrants out for his arrest has links to Yarrawonga

By Local News
Updated May 11 2023 - 9:45am, first published 9:36am
Dylan Dean is known to frequent Yarrawonga.
Police are seeking public help to locate Dylan Dean, who has nine warrants out for his arrest.

