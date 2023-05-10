Man with nine warrants out for his arrest has links to Yarrawonga

Police are seeking public help to locate Dylan Dean, who has nine warrants out for his arrest.
The 30-year-old man, who has distinctive tattoos on his neck, is wanted for breaching a corrections order, recklessly causing injury and careless driving.
Crime Stoppers lists his height as 185 centimetres and says Dean is of solid build with a fair complexion.
He has links to Yarrawonga.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
