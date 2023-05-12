It might be 75 years old but St Paul's College feels like they've just "come of age" in 2023 with a significant milestone reached and big plans on the horizon.
For the first time this year St Paul's hit 300 enrolments, their maximum intake, with a waitlist of hopefuls registered if vacancies arise.
Principal Anita Morton says it's a well deserved achievement for the college who have worked hard since 1948 to get where they are today, and it's exciting times ahead with a new master plan in place for a range of significant improvements.
Future innovations include new technology and agri-science classrooms, a science facility, a hospitality and multi-purpose hub, more undercover areas outside and additional bus and parking facilities.
"We released the draft master plan this year that has gone through a consultation process and is now being redrafted. It covers the expected infrastructure needs over the next 10 to 15 years," she said.
"Potential building includes updates to indoor and outdoor learning spaces and the installation of a lift to cater for wheelchair accessibility. A new multi-purpose hall will help us meet the needs of our sporting and hospitality pursuits."
This is Ms Morton's second year as principal, with most of her career in Lutheran education spent in Queensland and Victoria.
"I value the opportunity to serve school communities through my teaching and leading and was attracted to the prospect of leading a school that aligned with my values and experience.
"St Paul's, and more broadly Lutheran education, acknowledges the importance of a holistic education and that learning happens not only in the classroom, but through hands on experience in a range of activities such as music, sport, agriculture and equine."
St Paul's, and more broadly Lutheran education, acknowledges the importance of a holistic education and that learning happens not only in the classroom, but through hands on experience in a range of activities- Anita Morton, principal
"St Paul's is in an exciting space at the moment," she said.
"Due to steady growth in our enrolments, we are focusing on supporting our young people through both physical facilities and high quality teaching and learning."
The college has focused on developing its staffing structure in recent years and has a keen eye for delivering education that is contemporary, and empowers students to confidently embrace a changing and unknown future.
"Our wellbeing and boarding teams provide excellent support to our students, and we feel blessed to be able to offer such a unique experience to both day and boarding students."
Lieschke is a name synonymous with Walla Walla.
So it comes as no surprise that St Paul's first enrolled student in 1948 was Cecil Lieschke, one of four members of the original class of 28 students, who were present to celebrate the 75th anniversary.
Alongside Harvey Heinjus, Joan Gibbons and Lorraine Wiesner, Cecil said it was a great moment to celebrate and admits that he's probably just a little bit 'St Paul's mad'.
"We felt we were an integral part of the St Paul's celebrations, having weathered the initial years when it was pretty primitive," said Cecil.
At 88 he still has strong memories of his early years at the school and recalls that it was his father who was one of the main instigators behind the college's development.
"It was Dad and Pastor Stolz who established the school. We lived next to Pastor Stolz and living as neighbours those two got together on many, many occasions to talk about St Paul's.
"In fact, they were talking about it prior to the war - as early as 1937 when at that time it was still an unborn baby, and it just snowballed from there.
"My dad was all for setting up the college and he used to go out to various congregations in the region on a Sunday to solicit support.
"I remember our home devotions vividly; every day we'd pray for St Paul's College, every day."
Today, the Lieschke grandchildren continue the legacy and Isaac, Madison, Audrey, Ella and Jasmine are part a long line of Lieschke's to attend St Paul's.
Things are a little different these days, of course.
Cec remembers it was his mum who used to bring big pots of soup to the class in winter to feed all the kids and that it was a tough gig as the college's initial bell and time keeper.
"We didn't have a proper bell in those days as we were too poor to afford it," he said.
"So we got a Chevrolet four cylinder car brake drum and hung it on a piece of wire under a pepper tree alongside the church hall.
"We used a piece of wood with some metal on the end of it as the gonger and that was what I used when I had to go out and give it a clout."
It seems they were all happy memories and his fondness for the school is evident.
"Back then, because it was such a small school, the 28 of us were a friendly, happy go lucky bunch of students."
The dedication and devotion to the school has definitely been passed down the line. Cecil's son Anthony has held the position of Chair of the College Board since 2016.
"We are St Paul's mad, if you'd like to put it that way," he chuckles.
"I just go out to the school sometimes just to see the people in the office! We just love St Paul's."
A new initiative to market and promote Lutheran education to families of children in kindergarten to Year 12 was recently launched in the Riverina.
Called INSPIRED, it brings together the schools of St John's Primary in Jindera, the Lutheran School Wagga Wagga and St Paul's College with an aim of providing a seamless education experience from start to finish.
Under the new initiative, families can expect a consistent approach underpinned by Lutheran values and a shared understanding of purpose and educational excellence. St Paul's principal Anita Morton said INSPIRED schools consider the whole person and appreciate each students individuality, circumstance, contributions and challenges.
"We define educational excellence in terms of the support we provide the individual student to be at their best in terms of wellbeing, belonging and community connectedness, and exploring and reaching their academic and personal potential, whatever that may be.
"Our focus is bigger than the classroom. For us, it's about expanding minds and possibilities."
INSPIRED schools will benefit from interdependence and will be a resource to each other.
"As a community, we are stronger than the sum of our individual parts," said Ms Morton.
"Just as our schools are stronger together, we instil in our students and families the understanding that they are part of something larger than themselves."
Empowering their students to embrace the future with confidence is the mantra at St Paul's College.
And successfully navigating nearly 300 teenagers through their high school journey takes a multi-levelled approach, according to Caroline Clancy the college's deputy principal students.
"We know that when you are working alongside teenagers there will be challenges as they are still learning, not just academically but socially and emotionally as well, and they are facing more complex challenges than seen by other generations," said Ms Clancy.
The college's pastoral care program plays a big role in developing their students to become independent, good community members and as successful as they can possibly be in whichever pathway they choose.
"Pastoral care is what we do to ensure the maximum well being for each student and it's about growing young people that can look after themselves and operate in the world," she said.
"It is about developing skills that will enable them to thrive, they need to have a sense of agency and learn to advocate for themselves.
"Agency is empowering, and advocacy is having the ability to communicate their own interests and make good decisions for their wellbeing."
It's the holistic approach that sets them apart from many other high schools. St Paul's work in partnership with parents, ensure teachers are well supported and understand that everyone's vision of success is different.
"We carefully consider how we can help students build on the strengths they already have," said Ms Clancy.
Programs like Andrew Lines Rite Journey for Year 9 students and offering three electives (rather than the usual two) all work toward keeping students motivated and engaged.
In Year 10, the career advisor meets with students and parents to discuss future aspirations and the curriculum provides for flexibility so that students can pursue the pathway of their choice.
School-based apprenticeships is an area of growth for the college, with students in Year 11 partnering with TAFE and employers in a range of trade areas such as agriculture, administration, child care, carpentry and plumbing.
We carefully consider how we can help students build on the strengths they already have- Caroline Clancy
"We are proud of our students that go on to university but we are also proud of our students that can secure apprenticeships and have the ability and maturity to secure a traineeship or some sort of further training," said Ms Clancy.
"It's about getting the kids into the right places so they have the maximum opportunity for success."
The college offers a big range of subjects in Year 11 and 12 which is unusual for a small school but an important aspect in engaging students so that they are working in areas that are of interest to them.
'It's a key to our success - understanding our students and what they need and being flexible and creative in the way we deliver pastoral care and academics.
Wellbeing and success go hand in hand, says Ms Clancy.
"A student is never going to excel academically if they can't manage their wellbeing and they're not functioning well."
Sending a child to boarding school is one of the biggest decisions a family will make.
It can be just as daunting for the parents as for the children.
But anyone who has been a boarder knows, lifelong friendships can be forged and there are many advantages to living on campus.
Two such students are St Paul's Year 9 students Clancy Manning, from Temora, and Joanna O'Reilly, from Tullibigeal, who boards along with her older sister Amelia.
Both say the friendships formed so far have been a highlight.
"I came to St Paul's in Year 8 and I came with an open mind looking for a suitable school to fit in with my interests and to meet new people away from my area," said Clancy.
"Everyone was nice and friendly and made an effort to get to know me. Now it's like being on school camp every night - always with your mates!
"You keep very busy with after school activities and I go fishing at the weir and to footy training.
"Being a boarder has also made me more independent and better at looking after myself."
Clancy's advice for anyone considering become a boarder is 'to give it a go'.
"Give everything a crack or a go - you might come in thinking it's scary, but everyone is like that when they start. Keep an open mind."
Joanna admits to being a little scared but knew that her sister Amelia would be by her side.
"Everyone has been really nice and inclusive.
"I've made some really good friends, they have even come home with me and spent time on our farm which has been great.
"One of my favourite things about boarding is that I am with my friends every night and I've been able to really connect with the girls.
"You become a family. It's like having a second family, which is really good."
Both Clancy and Joanna enjoy taking advantage of the after school learning from teachers and tutors and say they feel welcomed and safe.
St Paul's director of boarding Kris Wheeler says boarding students have a a unique, extended opportunity for personal, social, and educational growth and development.
"Learning to live in community is a vital skill, and research shows us that boarding students develop close friendships and values, such as resilience, tolerance and independence often much earlier than others who are not given the same educational opportunities.
"Living at school offers many advantages - time that would otherwise be allocated to travel can be better utilised, enabling boarders to be fully engaged in their schoolwork, sporting endeavours, and other co-curricular activities.
"Our boarders also have access to learning support from a selection of staff who are available throughout the day and after school hours."
Mr Wheeler said many of St Paul's parents are attracted to St Paul's College because of its rural location and safe environment far away from the distractions of urban life.