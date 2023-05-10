The Border Mail
Banned probationary driver caught speeding, ute impounded

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 11 2023 - 9:57am, first published 9:54am
The vehicle was intercepted by police on the Midland Highway at Goorambat.
A vehicle has been impounded after being intercepted by police near Benalla.

