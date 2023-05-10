Banned probationary driver caught speeding, ute impounded

A vehicle has been impounded after being intercepted by police near Benalla.
Officers detected the dark Toyota HiLux utility being driven at 119km/h on the Midland Highway at Goorambat on Wednesday morning.
The vehicle was intercepted and checks showed the probationary driver was disqualified.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The utility was towed from the scene and impounded.
It will remain impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1625, and the driver will face court at a later date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.