Australia's reputation for meat safety and quality is the "envy of nearly every other country in the world", the new CEO of Herefords Australia said during a visit to the Border this week.
Two months in to the role, Mr Crowley was able to see that quality in the flesh at the 58th Herefords Australia National Show and Sale at Wodonga on May 10 and 11.
More than 160 bulls from 53 vendors across the country lined up to be judged at the biggest show and sale of British bred bulls in southern Australia.
On Thursday a hearty $75,000 was paid for the top-price bull, Wild Bear Stranger S007, bred at a former Wodonga stud, which re-located to South Australia.
Prior to the sale Mr Crowley said the commercial relevance of the Hereford breed ran deep and "hopefully the sale reflects that".
He grew up with Herefords and has held various roles in the red meat supply chain over 22 years (including in marketing and market access for red meat in Russia and Europe as well as in research and development in Australia).
He's looking forward to applying his experience to help drive further improvements for Herefords Australia, particularly around genetic selection.
With enviable weight for age characteristics and the ability to finish on grain or grass, the breed "has a tremendous future", according to Mr Crowley.
He said sustainability was a key driver for the Australian industry - the ability to deliver high quality products with a low environmental footprint.
"The quality of our meat sets us apart 365 days of the year," he said.
"But we also need sustainability and that's from a welfare, economic and environmental perspective.
"The industry has never been more transparent - from production through to what consumers want."
The Border Mail couldn't resist asking this beef expert about his own preferences.
"I can't go past a rib-eye steak (medium-rare) and I do like a peppercorn sauce," Mr Crowley said.
However his favourite cut - "and the most under-rated" - is oyster blade.
"When it's slow-cooked for eight hours and the thick gristle through the middle cooks down, then it's the most tender and flavoursome meat," Mr Crowley enthused.
"I'm a big fan of the low and slow movement."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.