Cathedral College celebrating 20 years

From humble beginnings in a paddock, Cathedral College in Wangeratta is now a thriving base for over 1000 students as it celebrates 20 years of educational success.
The college was founded in 2003 at The Close on the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral, with the founders' vision to establish Wangaratta's first prep to year 12, low-fee-paying, independent Anglican school.
The college commenced with 34 students from prep to year 7. Today, the college has over 1000 students, all on one campus.
During the early years, the small and close-knit community worked together to establish a kind, warm and welcoming school environment; the new college was an aspirational learning environment encouraging excellence with truth and service as the guiding motto.
These values remain core to the college today. During this time, the college's founding families put tremendous faith in the college, and parents, friends, teachers and many members of the local community worked together to establish the foundations of Cathedral College.
It soon became apparent that the college needed to expand, and the Murdoch Road campus was purchased. Over the years, the campus developed from a farm into what it is today; a sprawling 14-hectare site with state-of-the-art learning and sporting facilities.
"Our campus has evolved from humble beginnings, with a few portables in a paddock, an old house and a concrete down ball court," parent and former chair of the School Council, Mike Noble, said.
"The wonderful buildings and facilities that now surround us are important and necessary. However, Cathedral College is really about the people."
Principal Mr Nick Jones said when the Diocese of Wangaratta opened Cathedral College Wangaratta on the grounds of The Close in 2003 under the stewardship of Bishop David Farrer, the dream was realised.
"These (Anglican) values remain a key pillar for our college community and are the bedrock for the exceptional education, pastoral, and wellbeing care our college is now renowned for," Mr Jones said.
"It is also important that we understand our responsibility in continuing to evolve our great school for the people who will come after us.
"We are the custodians of this great school, and the legacy we leave will ensure that Cathedral College continues to thrive, flourish, and provide a high-quality education experience for the young people of Wangaratta and the northeast region".
For enrolling information or to book a tour, visit www.cathedralcollege.vic.edu.au.
You can feel the Catholic Education Wodonga difference when you're welcomed into one of their four schools.
It's the joyful energy bursting from the classroom. It's the way every child is known and nurtured. It's the warmth and respect shown in every interaction.
And above all, it's the sense that you're part of something bigger.
St Francis of Assisi, St Augustine's, St Monica's and the Catholic College Wodonga are the four schools making up the Catholic Education Wodonga.
A catholic education is an education shaped by a belief in something greater than ourselves - and while they put the Catholic story front and centre, they also celebrate and include the practices and perspectives that every family brings to the learning community.
There's a place there for everyone who wants to be part of their story. The schools make sure a Catholic education is available for every family who seeks it, no matter what.
The shared moral purpose drives them to be their best, and to bring out the best in others. Each day they ask 'what can we do to help every child be the best version of themselves today'?
The schools delight in helping children develop a strong sense of who they are and what makes them special, so they can use their gifts to make a meaningful contribution to the world around them.
Rich in tradition, the schools enthusiastically embrace the possibilities of tomorrow. You can find contemporary, evidence-based learning and teaching approaches that flex to meet the academic, social and emotional needs of every student.
No matter where a student's passions, strengths and talents lie, Catholic Education Wodonga has a school environment to suit their learning needs.
At every step in their journey, from Foundation to Year 12, CEW provides the encouragement, resources and opportunities young people need to thrive at school and beyond.
But they don't do it alone. Community is at the heart of everything they do.
They know it takes a village to raise a child and their hearts, minds and doors are always open to honest communication with our students, staff, families and the wider community.
At CEW, they believe a Catholic education is the greatest gift you can give your child.
Gone are the days when wanting to study at a globally renowned university meant moving to a major city hundreds of kilometres away.
La Trobe University believes everyone should get to study at a top-ranking university, regardless of postcode.
They offer world-class facilities, inspirational educators and opportunities to make a real impact right here in Albury-Wodonga.
As Victoria's only state-wide university with campuses in Melbourne, Bendigo, Shepparton, Mildura and Albury-Wodonga, La Trobe is changing the narrative of what it means to study regionally.
More than 45 per cent of La Trobe students at the Albury-Wodonga Campus are the first in their immediate family to attend university and more than 40 per cent are aged over 21 when they start their studies.
Preparing students for the real world of work lies at the heart of La Trobe's approach to teaching, with work integrated learning, work-based learning and placements built into many courses.
As a result, La Trobe graduates are rated first in Victoria and third across all Australian universities for overall employer satisfaction.
La Trobe is committed to investing in local communities. With a $2 million biomedical laboratory, clinical nursing units set up just like a real hospital and architecture award winning David Mann Library, the Albury-Wodonga Campus is a place for students and community members to thrive.
Albury-Wodonga is also home for part of the La Trobe University Rural Health School - the largest rural health school in Australia.
The university partners with organisations and community groups to enhance the learning experience of students, fostering research opportunities and building professional skills in the region.
Those studying in Albury-Wodonga could benefit from the Regional Connect program, which allows students studying online to gain access to, and support at, La Trobe's regional campuses.
By providing a globally renowned education to Albury-Wodonga, La Trobe is producing highly skilled graduates who bolster the local workforce in sectors such as health, education and business.
The university also acts as a leverage point for graduates wanting to make a real impact further away.
La Trobe is committed to 'flipping education on its head', just like the university's namesake Charles La Trobe believed, providing equal access to world class education and empowering regional communities to thrive.