Cathedral College celebrating 20 years

Catholic Education Wodonga celebrates Victorian Education Week Advertising Feature

St Francis of Assisi offers a joyful, contemporary learning environment where every child is welcomed, nurtured and given the opportunity to shine. Picture supplied.

You can feel the Catholic Education Wodonga difference when you're welcomed into one of their four schools.

It's the joyful energy bursting from the classroom. It's the way every child is known and nurtured. It's the warmth and respect shown in every interaction.



And above all, it's the sense that you're part of something bigger.

St Francis of Assisi, St Augustine's, St Monica's and the Catholic College Wodonga are the four schools making up the Catholic Education Wodonga.

No matter where a student's passions, strengths and talents lie, Catholic Education Wodonga has a school environment to suit their learning needs. Picture supplied.

A catholic education is an education shaped by a belief in something greater than ourselves - and while they put the Catholic story front and centre, they also celebrate and include the practices and perspectives that every family brings to the learning community.

There's a place there for everyone who wants to be part of their story. The schools make sure a Catholic education is available for every family who seeks it, no matter what.

The shared moral purpose drives them to be their best, and to bring out the best in others. Each day they ask 'what can we do to help every child be the best version of themselves today'?

The schools delight in helping children develop a strong sense of who they are and what makes them special, so they can use their gifts to make a meaningful contribution to the world around them.

Rich in tradition, the schools enthusiastically embrace the possibilities of tomorrow. You can find contemporary, evidence-based learning and teaching approaches that flex to meet the academic, social and emotional needs of every student.

At every step in their journey, from Foundation to Year 12, CEW provides the encouragement, resources and opportunities young people need to thrive at school and beyond.

But they don't do it alone. Community is at the heart of everything they do.



They know it takes a village to raise a child and their hearts, minds and doors are always open to honest communication with our students, staff, families and the wider community.