Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) celebrate National Families Week Advertising Feature

One child, one family at a time, UMFC are supporting children and families to help them connect with each other and strengthen relationships within the community. Picture Shutterstock.

For more than 40 years, Upper Murray Family Care (UMFC) have been helping people across Albury, Wodonga, Indigo, Towong, Alpine, Benalla, Mansfield and Wangaratta.



As one of the region's leading support services for children and families, they provide services through outreach to many of these areas.



Providing sound legal advice



Hume Riverina Community Legal Service provide free confidential legal assistance, information, support and advocacy. They seek to empower individuals, families and community groups.

Ensuring appropriate care for vulnerable children

There is a real need in the community for more foster carers for children in care.



Foster care can make an enormous difference in a child's world, and UMFC are looking for people from all walks of life to volunteer to become foster parents.



Foster Carers are provided with regular support, financial assistance and ongoing training.

Promoting child wellbeing and family development

Child and Family Services supports families to meet the needs of their children and help to create families that nurture and support each other into the future.



Information around family services can be made through contacting The Orange Door on 1800 271 157.

Guiding separated families on pathways to healing

Family Relationship Services provide assistance for families impacted by separation.



Through a child focused lens, UMFC support parents to reduce conflict, resolve differences, and support ongoing relationships within families.

Caring for older people and those with disability

If you are caring for someone who is aged, has a disability, or who has dementia, Support Options can provide information and supports you and the person you are caring for.



UMFC also provide a range of services for children and young people with disability through their interchange program.



Their volunteer based programs match children and young people with volunteer carers to provide a range of respite, social, and recreational opportunities.

Financial Counselling

Financial Counselling and Financial Capability is a free service that supports people with debt management and budgeting who are experiencing financial disadvantage and vulnerabilities.