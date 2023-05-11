Both sides have all the credentials to finish top-three and whichever side prevails can take a step closer to securing a prized top-three finish. The Bushrangers are yet to be seriously tested in the opening five rounds and will be eagerly anticipating the clash against a genuine finals contender. The Roos have recently been a tough nut to crack at home but expect Kayde Surrey, Degan Dolny and Liam Stephens to do enough to ensure the Bushrangers sneak home.

