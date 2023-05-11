Q: Beechworth finds itself on top of the ladder for the first time since 2010. What is the view like from the top?
A: We are not getting too carried away and are fully aware it's only early and we haven't played every side yet. Until that happens we are just jostling for the best position possible like everybody else.
Q: There was not at least one Surrey sibling in the side last week against Wahgunyah. Has that ever happened previously in the past 15-years?
A: Apparently they had a family wedding in 2015 which is the only time they have both missed a match on the same weekend since well before 2010 which is an incredible effort when you think about it.
Q: My spies tell me they were both keen to play but were told to put their feet up for a week?
A: It's a long season and we will be resting a few of our older players throughout different stages of the season just to freshen them up a bit.
Q: Yackandandah will be a good test this week and look to be among the most improved sides in the competition after missing finals last year?
A: I still rated the Roos as a dangerous side last year and were probably stiff to miss finals after losing a few matches by less than a kick. We won't be treating any side that has quality players like Zack Leitch and Lee Dale lightly.
Q: Which match-up is causing you the most headaches in the lead-up?
A: Their skipper Ben McIntosh leads by example and by all reports is back to his brilliant best after carrying a foot injury last year. We know we can't afford to let him get off the leash this week or we could pay a hefty price.
ROUND SIX
Saturday, May 13
Mitta Utd v Rutherglen
Chiltern v Thurgoona
Wod. Saints v Tallangatta
Barnawartha v Dederang-MB
Yackandandah v Beechworth
Kiewa-SC v Wahgunyah
Both sides have all the credentials to finish top-three and whichever side prevails can take a step closer to securing a prized top-three finish. The Bushrangers are yet to be seriously tested in the opening five rounds and will be eagerly anticipating the clash against a genuine finals contender. The Roos have recently been a tough nut to crack at home but expect Kayde Surrey, Degan Dolny and Liam Stephens to do enough to ensure the Bushrangers sneak home.
Verdict: Beechworth by eight points
