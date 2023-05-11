A milestone or mates?
That was the dilemma Michael McWilliams faced over the off-season.
After spending the past 14-years at Chiltern, the 30-year-old was rapidly closing in on his 200-match milestone.
The solidly built key position player had played 197 club matches including 187 senior appearances in the red and white.
On the flip-side, two of his former Swan team-mates in Marcus Roberts and Luke Bokic had crossed to Culcairn two years ago and were in the big fella's ear about joining them.
Bokic has thrived since joining the Lions and finished equal-fourth in the Azzi medal last year and is captain this season.
McWilliams said he had more than a few sleepless nights tossing and turning over his decision.
"After spending 14-years with Chiltern, it was always going to be hard to leave," McWilliams said.
"But two of my closest mates were out at Culcairn who I played with at Chiltern in the past.
"I realise I'm closer to the end of my career, so if I was going to play with Marcus and Luke again, it was probably going to be now or never.
"It was a bittersweet decision because it would have meant a lot to me to play 200-matches at a fantastic club like Chiltern.
"I blame Covid now for robbing me of the milestone."
McWilliams was one of the hard luck stories of the Swans drought breaking flag last year.
He was overlooked for both the Swans' finals despite playing 16 senior matches throughout the season.
The loyal Swan received some consolation after playing in the reserves flag which he also coached.
"Yes it was heartbreaking not to be part of the senior flag but I'm not bitter or hold any grudges about the decision," he said.
"It was still great to be a part of winning the senior, reserves and fourths flags which is the clubs finest moment in the Tallangatta league.
"I was still proud to coach and play in the reserves flag.
"There were more than a dozen blokes that missed out on playing in the reserves flag that I felt for, we just had that many numbers last year."
McWilliams is enjoying his fresh start with the Lions and booted 11 goals in a best on ground display against Murray Magpies last weekend.
ALSO IN SPORT
"The club has really embraced me which is a credit to how it goes about things," McWilliams said.
"I've got a young family and so have a lot of the other players including the coach Tim Haines.
"I've only been there six months but feel like I have spent years at the club and fortunate to feel really immersed."
