THE watchdog determining Federation Council's bid to lift rates by 74.59 per cent over four years has received more than 250 submissions from concerned citizens.
The Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal has taken 259 responses after calling for feedback on the council's special rate variation application.
However, despite the strong reaction, Federation mayor Pat Bourke believes they will not sway IPART and he is hopeful the council's bid will be approved.
"My personal feeling is I don't think they will (affect the outcome)," Cr Bourke said.
"We're a very low-rating council in the state, so if there is anyone who is trying to find a place and get cheaper rates they will battle to find it."
But Federation Ratepayers Incorporated chairman David Bott, who has led opposition to the increases, says the large number of submissions "signifies the obvious concern in the community in regards to capacity to pay and the lack of proper community consultation and engagement by the council".
"The pleasing thing is not only the number but the quality," Mr Bott said.
"It's not just a petition up the street where people take 10 seconds to sign.
"These submissions took half a day for people to fill out and they reflect the volume of concern in the community."
A large slice of the objections come from Mulwala with ratepayers there upset at the impact of rises on the town's ageing population and spending on Corowa's aquatic centre.
Among the submitters was IT programmer Sean Seeliger, 52, a lakeside resident who reported his rates bill is higher than that of a resident of ritzy Sydney harbourside suburb Point Piper.
"Cut expenses and find ways other than the easy fix of just taking more money off hard-working or retired residents that have already been hit with massive cost of living expenses," Mr Seeliger stated.
Fellow Mulwala resident Robert Janoska wrote the aquatic centre business case was a "failure" and he did not trust the council as it had failed to address tumbleweed which was a road safety hazard at Riverland Gardens.
"I am on a low income and this increase will cost me over $600 a year extra," Mr Janoska said.
"I am not happy considering all the rising costs of living."
In response to criticism from Mulwala residents, Cr Bourke said the council was conscious of delivering services to all parts of the shire.
"We have done quite a bit in this term in relation to Purtle Park and other assets they have there, but they do pay a lot of rates over there," Cr Bourke said.
Corowa builder contractor Leea Swasbrick told IPART the rate increases were "too much" and alternatives were not canvassed.
She contrasted Federation's approach with that of the Rural City of Wangaratta, whose mayor Dean Rees acknowledged cost of living struggles in flagging a move not to match the Victorian rate cap of 3.5 per cent.
"Wangaratta is a larger regional city, 37 minutes from Corowa with a less disadvantaged population, yet the Wangaratta Council consider 3.5 per cent too high," Ms Swasbrick wrote.
"I do not understand how 42 kilometres can cause such a disparity in views."
IPART will announce its decision next month.
Federation Council has two draft budgets, one tied to the rate peg of 3.7 per cent and the other based on its application succeeding.
