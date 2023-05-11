The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Federation Council ratepayers speak up on special rates variation

By Anthony Bunn
May 12 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mulwala's Purtle Park playground has been a big investment by Federation Council and cited by mayor Pat Bourke in response to concerns of residents. Picture by Mark Jesser
Mulwala's Purtle Park playground has been a big investment by Federation Council and cited by mayor Pat Bourke in response to concerns of residents. Picture by Mark Jesser

THE watchdog determining Federation Council's bid to lift rates by 74.59 per cent over four years has received more than 250 submissions from concerned citizens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.