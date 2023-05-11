SM: It tested my leadership and gave me a really good view on my values and what I'm trying to teach. You are initially hit with regret and you look back pretty helplessly on the game once you understand that Will's OK. It was pretty sombre in the room and there was empathy for Will as well as a lot of disappointment towards our efforts. We probably bought into that a little bit when it first happened and my response was to smile, enjoy each other's company and shake it off because it's four numbers on an electronic ladder which don't mean that much when you start considering everything else that's happened. We've had a great start to the season, we're 3-1 and the result of the game is insignificant when you consider the health of a 16-year-old guy. We're grateful our club is such a supportive place and that Will, no matter what, was going to be in the best hands possible. Everyone was OK with the fact we were willing to walk from that game, even though we had an opportunity to win it. I know points mean a lot but Will's health and safety was paramount for us and he's recovering really well now, which is positive.