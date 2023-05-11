It's hard to believe Sam Murray is only 25 when you consider what he's already packed into his life and football career. STEVE TERVET caught up with the Wangaratta Rovers coach this week.
ST: There's a lot to unpack from your last game; losing to Myrtleford by a point after young Will McCarthy was heavily concussed and the match finished early. How do you process those events and find the right words to say to the players in the aftermath?
SM: It tested my leadership and gave me a really good view on my values and what I'm trying to teach. You are initially hit with regret and you look back pretty helplessly on the game once you understand that Will's OK. It was pretty sombre in the room and there was empathy for Will as well as a lot of disappointment towards our efforts. We probably bought into that a little bit when it first happened and my response was to smile, enjoy each other's company and shake it off because it's four numbers on an electronic ladder which don't mean that much when you start considering everything else that's happened. We've had a great start to the season, we're 3-1 and the result of the game is insignificant when you consider the health of a 16-year-old guy. We're grateful our club is such a supportive place and that Will, no matter what, was going to be in the best hands possible. Everyone was OK with the fact we were willing to walk from that game, even though we had an opportunity to win it. I know points mean a lot but Will's health and safety was paramount for us and he's recovering really well now, which is positive.
ST: How important are those moments with the players after a game?
SM: They're a really good reflection point. My first comment was 'this hurts and I can see everybody's upset which shows to me that it means a lot to everyone.' When you start to realise how much things mean to you, you start to rationalise every moment you put towards that. As a team, we hadn't been dealt that defeat so we hadn't had a chance to reflect on those moments. They always say you don't know what you've got until it's gone and we were able to look around the room and see the defeat in everybody's faces, the upset looks and it's great for us to do that because it reminds us why we train the way we do, why we implement the systems and structures we do - it's so we don't need to feel like that!
ST: Your first four games have all been decided by seven points or less; what have they been like to play in and coach?
SM: It's all pretty fluid. It's hard to teach presence in AFL; I've played at the highest level and I can't remember distinct moments from many of my games but what I can remember are the moments before and after. You play on passion and adrenaline, you play with instinct, so out there you don't feel it as much as everyone does watching. This isn't something that's new to us, letting teams in the door and having to fight our way out. We've got some defensive stuff we need to look at. We're doing well at scoring and owning the footy but teams are having that off the back of us just as much. They're enjoyable games and that's why we play, it's entertainment, but we know we can't sustain a whole season winning by that amount... even if Colllingwood are showcasing that somebody can.
ST: What made up your mind that you were ready to take on a senior coaching role?
SM: Football was taken from me to some extent. I was removed from the system and made decisions that forced my hand in terms of leaving the AFL. I felt like I had no control over that situation and coaching gives me the most control I've ever had in football and the ability to make real change and a real impact. I know that footy, for me, won't be until 35 or to 30, it will be something I walk away from at a relatively young age. I want to leave it on the terms I'm setting at the moment, which is positive, rather than how it was back in 2018. That was my main motivation but on top of that, to follow a really good mentor and friend in Daryn Cresswell, who brought me to the club and to see everything that surrounds our football club, I'm really passionate about the place and the people involved. To be able to represent and do something for them is a great honour for me.
ST: Which coach has got the most out of you?
SM: Crezza, for sure, has been able to grow me the most and bring me to places I didn't think I was capable of going. I've had a great relationship with Rhyce Shaw since my time at Sydney and he was probably the person who instilled in me the confidence I have now, the one that moved me to the half-back role because I was initially drafted as a forward.
ST: Being responsible for a group of young players who may have all sorts of things going on in their lives, how much of your role is about man-management?
SM: A significant amount. It's more about coaching their lives and their ability or be present and enjoy the game than coaching the game of football itself. I spend a lot of time working with our guys and trying to create a great place for them to be in, working with our leadership team from an executive point of view. We know football's only for two hours on the weekend and there's many hours away from that we all spend together so I work closely with a lot of the younger guys. I'm lucky to have some really strong talent in the likes of Dylan Stone, Toby Murray and Jack Gerrish and I'm trying to get the best out of them. They're always seeking more and want to be at the best of their game and it's great to have that. There's people in the seconds who don't get mentioned a lot, who play a big role in that as well, Darcy Booth and Luke Peters, who are great for the development of our reserves players. Ben Talarico, within our under-18s, is someone who would spend countless hours so it's something we're well versed in across the whole club.
ST: How important was sport in the Murray household when you were growing up?
SM: Looking back now, it's really funny. It's very much in our identity and a big part of our calendar and it's what moulded the children my parents had into great kids and a lovely family. I think that has a lot to do with football clubs. Sport is a product of community and we're really lucky to have played and grown up in some beautiful communities that really love sport. The best thing about sport is that it doesn't sit anyone out, it's inclusive to all ages and all people. My mother is helping out with the training for our senior team, my Dad is there, my sister Molly plays A-grade, Toby and Paddy play with me in the seniors, we don't get to play with Nick at the moment (he plays for Adelaide) but the ability of football to bring us all together every Saturday is something I definitely cherish.
ST: Your Dad was a handy player in his own right; how much of an influence has he been on you?
SM: Me and Nick had that conversation the other day. There was no video back then so he tells us he was pretty good but we've never been able to watch! From a very young age, every day after school, we played backyard footy from 4-7pm, myself and Toby v Patrick and Nick. Dad loved football and always kept us around the game. He's more passionate than any of us, he knows the game better than any of us, he watches more footy than any of us so it's great to be presented that down from him.
ST: You didn't come through the Murray Bushrangers pathway so what was your route to the elite level?
SM: That's right, I wasn't initially selected in the Murray Bushrangers system. I always believed I had the ability to play at the highest level and I was able to find a pathway through the Ovens and Murray, where me and Daryn Cresswell spent a lot of time in 2015 working tirelessly (at Wodonga Raiders) and I was lucky enough to put together a really competitive year as a 17-year-old in the Ovens and Murray and was rookie-drafted straight out of that.
ST: What are your memories of being drafted to the Sydney Swans?
SM: It was a pretty fluid moment in my life. It was something I didn't believe was true initially because I never made NSW, I never made Rand's rep, I never made TAC Cup, I never made one rep team throughout my junior career. You don't really know what to expect or what it is, I just remember being ready to take on the next adventure. I was lucky enough to have a really good year in 2014, as a 16-year-old in the Hume League and was able to follow that up in 2015 with a really good year in O and M. I actually found out a fair bit before the draft that they were going to take me, due to the fact I was in the zone and they were able to agree they would take me in the rookie draft a few days before the draft. That was a comforting moment and when you've spent your whole life wanting to play football, it's a unique and important moment.
ST: How did you find the physical move to Sydney?
SM: It was OK. I definitely like Melbourne a lot more but I was paired into some really good houses with Isaac Heeney and Toby Nankervis initially and the year after it was Isaac Heeney and Robbie Fox. I've got lifelong friendships at Sydney that I'll cherish forever but I've definitely grown up a lot since then and can look at it through a very different lens. There was a boys culture which was really enjoyable and in my year, there was only one person who actually was from Sydney that got drafted to Sydney, being Callum Mills, so you had a group of young individuals who had flown across Australia to be in this one place and we had some real good times. That's what Sydney does really well, they create a really strong culture through their ability to bring people together.
ST: You did well in the NEAFL but never played an AFL games for the Swans so what was going through your head at that time?
SM: Sydney had a really good side. Me and Jordan Dawson were both not getting games, he was playing seconds with me and just look where he's got to. Competing with the likes of Jarrad McVeigh, Jake Lloyd, Nic Newman - who was in and out - Dane Rampe, Nick Smith, class players beyond belief, Callum Mills was playing back flank at that time so I was up against him as well. I definitely thought I was ready and the communication from Sydney was really good, that I was doing the right things, I had a pretty strong year in the NEAFL, but I was pushing to break in front of those guys, two of whom have become captains of the club. It's fair to say I wasn't sitting there going 'I'm getting treated unfairly', it was just time and place. Sydney have been a good club for a long time but when the opportunity came to go to Collingwood, it was something I definitely thought I was ready for.
ST: Talk us through the move to the Magpies.
SM: It was extremely exciting. Looking back now, Collingwood did a lot to get me, I was their only trade in that period and they said I would play pretty soon if I was able to put together the performances I played in NEAFL. Going from Sydney, which flies under the radar within its location, to Collingwood, the biggest club in the land, was such an exciting move and even in the interim, the media, news and everything that came with it was levels beyond anything I'd experienced. The two clubs are certainly structured very differently. Collingwood has a lot of Melbourne-based players who are around their friends and family and still live close to home, whereas Sydney was a lot of guys who commuted or had relocated to Sydney. They were the biggest difference but I have some amazing memories from Collingwood and was able to play early on, in round one, and play on the likes of Anzac Day. It's a club that's a lot bigger than any individual, which is really interesting for anyone that experiences it.
ST: Bearing in mind how much you're under the microscope at a club like Collingwood, how did you find the social media scrutiny of your performances?
SM: It was something I had to get used to. Early on, I found myself really encapsulated by it and way too involved in the noise. I found myself writing my own name into Twitter after games to see the comments. In saying that, the Collingwood Army is an incredible supporter base and we started the season really well. The ability to walk to and from the MCG and hear people scream your name was incredible, something I won't take for granted. I would love the opportunity to revisit it and attack it with a different mindset because I feel like I'm a very different individual now, who values very different things, but that's all part of growing up and the experience has shaped who I am today.
ST: So how does Sam Murray at that time compare to who you are now?
SM: That's a great question. When you're the only kid from your school to get drafted and when you're one of the only people in a long time to get drafted straight out of the O and M and you're at the biggest club in the land, you can really buy into a lot of that. I was misled and wasn't necessarily rounded in a way that I'd like. You live to get to this point and when it comes, you buy into it a lot because it's so foreign. For Sam Murray back then, the perception of life and the consideration for the true things that matter were really different. I had some important moments in my life, post-football, with the tragic passing of my cousin, that gives me a lot of scope into who and what I value. These catalysts in people's lives are really important and I had mine post-footy, whereas Nick was able to have his pre-footy and these things have played different paths on our journeys. Nick's been able to take what happened, which was pretty tragic in both of our young adult lives and use it as a real motivation to spur him towards what is going to be a long and rewarding career. On the other hand, mine has propelled me into a life of successful business.
ST: How do you look back on the suspension you were handed in 2018?
SM: It's something I haven't spoken a lot about. In short, I proved not guilty, no fault, no negligence, meaning the actual consumption or taking of the drugs was not something I did purposefully, it's something that came into my system inadvertently, which was proven to the AFL. You quickly come back to earth when these things happen and I needed that, I believe, to propel me into the really important years of my life. Sport wasn't something I was obsessed with, at all, but I'm able to look at Nick now and work out the athlete he is versus the athlete I was. He's driven and so committed to his craft but I definitely didn't have that drive or motivation and I bring that back towards a lack of love towards the professional side of it. My greatest memories in football are my 2014 premiership with Henty and the time I've spent coaching Wang Rovers now; very community-oriented moments.
ST: What was it like walking through that media storm during and after the investigation, with your name in the news for the wrong reasons?
SM: My greatest fear was my family's reaction. I knew I never did it, I stand by that and I've been able to prove that. I didn't go our purposefully and take these drugs and do what was put out there. It was a really unlucky mistake that I happened to get caught into and I got a lot of reality very quickly. During my case, my cousin was tragically killed so my worries, suddenly, didn't mean too much. When you see your auntie lose one of her two children at the age of 14, you quickly get a perspective that football is just a game, it's not that important.
ST: You returned to country footy in 2020 with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong; how was that?
SM: It was really interesting, for sure. My time at Ganmain was still finding my feet in terms of what I wanted to do. I enjoyed those moments I got to spend with Nick and Toby. Ganmain is a place where I spent a lot of time, growing up, and country footy is something I think most people should experience because it's very different to anything here in the city. I've enjoyed being back around community and back around people who have been around these clubs for 50-60 years. I'm loving my footy more now than I ever have.
ST: How beneficial has your time at the Rovers been?
SM: It's been massive. The people around the Rovers have been instrumental in the growth of me and my enjoyment of the game. Rovers brings both the professional side, which I desire, as well as the calm and enjoyment side of it so it's a really good balance. That's why people love playing Ovens and Murray footy, because it brings an ability to play at one of the highest levels but also a professional level.
ST: What does your life away from footy look like?
SM: I love business. I had an interesting conversation with Peter Murphy, who was on the board at Collingwood, about six months ago, and I said when I played the game and we travelled to Gold Coast one time, I was always more interested in who they were and what they did. When we involved ourselves with the Insider Group, that whole entourage who came along were people I was really drawn to. Business is something I'm passionate about and my company has been growing well over the last 3-4 years. It took me a few years to work out whether this is what I want to do but it's a new challenge every single day. It doesn't stop, it's always evolving and I'm able to bring my competitiveness from sport to it but at the same time, I can bring elements of leadership and a team culture to it.
ST: So how much longer are we going to see you in the world of football?
SM: Good question. I don't know. I've been lucky enough lately to become part of a broader group, my company has partnered with a global marketing group and that's been really exciting for us. They have 12 global offices that would excite me in terms of expansion so now I'm not trying to put a timeline on it. I've been blessed to have my family at the club and I do have a mission at Rovers to bring premiership glory to that great club. I won't say that I'll chase it until I do, because that would be unrealistic, but that's definitely in my scope at the moment. The timeline will very much be a representation of that.
ST: How much are you looking forward to testing yourselves against Albury this weekend?
SM: I love playing Albury. We have great battles against them and we play a very similar brand of footy. We've got a lot of making-up to do from the other week and we want to walk in 4-1. We've got a big month coming up with Albury, Yarrawonga and Wodonga, as well as North, three games that will set our season up if we're able to win. They were beaten last weekend and look beatable but we'll show them a lot of respect.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.