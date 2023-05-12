Border florists are gearing-up for one of their biggest events of the year with Mother's Day, Sunday May 12.
Sunday will mark the first time the new owners of The Flower Girl in Dean Street have experienced what they know will be an extremely busy time.
"It's tricky for us; my sister and I bought the business just seven months ago," co-owner Shannyn Baker said.
"We haven't had a Mother's Day and we have been flat out. We are only a small team but we are really busy already."
Ms Baker said a lot of customers had been pre-ordering to ensure their mums did not miss out.
"It's great to see it busy," she said.
One of the more popular choices has been a medium-sized bouquet.
"But it definitely comes down to the individual and how much they're wanting to spend," she said.
"We jumped into the business head first, but we're loving every bit of it."
Ms Baker said fresh flowers were "taking the crown" for this Mother's Day selling season.
"The majority of our orders are fresh but we try to push the dry flowers as much as we can," she said.
Posie Farm owner Bronwyn Modra said it had been a difficult growing season for the Lake Hume business.
"It got wet , it got cold, it was a late season," she said.
"It has taken a pinch this year but we still wanted to ask people to shop at florists and ask for locally grown flowers."
Ms Modra said the whole growing season had been challenging.
"People asking for locally grown flowers has a trickle-down effect, which means we could invest in flowers that will grow throughout the winter," she said.
"We're really happy with how the business has been and the feedback we've received has helped us with momentum."
