Albury's The Flower Girl pumped for first Mother's Day in trade

SE
By Sophie Else
May 13 2023 - 3:15am
Jemma Gardner, Shannyn Baker and Stephanie Baker have been excited about their first Mother's Day in trade. Picture by Mark Jesser
Border florists are gearing-up for one of their biggest events of the year with Mother's Day, Sunday May 12.

SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

