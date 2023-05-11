The Border Mail
Benalla Council installs four fishing bins for discarded tackle

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 11 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 3:00pm
Dean Steegstra installing one of the fishing bins at Lake Benalla in May. Picture supplied
Anglers at Lake Benalla now have the ability to safely discard fishing tackle with the installation of four new bins around the waterway.

Local News

